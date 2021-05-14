Visible's Samsung Galaxy A42 5G deal comes with free Galaxy Buds and a $150 credit

Visible on Friday announced it's now selling the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G . The A42 is one of Samsung's mid-range phones that combines some of the latest tech and features in Galaxy phones -- such as 5G connectivity -- and a more affordable price point.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Visible deal Samsung The A42 has 128GB of storage, microSD support up to 1TB, 4GB of memory and a 6.6-inch display. There are three different cameras on the back ranging from 48 megapixels or 8 megapixels to 2 megapixels. Samsung claims the A42 5G will get up to two days of battery life thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. Visible will sell the A42 5G for $408, which can be broken up into 24 monthly payments for $17. View Now at Visible

Along with adding a new phone to its lineup, Visible announced two promotions for those who switch from another wireless service to Visible and port your phone number into the carrier.

If you bring your number to Visible, you'll get a free pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds. In addition to getting a pair of completely wireless earbuds, you'll also get a $150 gift card to spend online.

For those unfamiliar, Visible is a pre-paid wireless carrier that uses Verizon's network. But instead of paying for your plan on your own, or joining a family plan, you can join the Party program that pairs you with random strangers in order to receive a monthly discount. Each person is responsible for their monthly fees, but at a reduced cost.

You can get Visible service for as low as $25 a month when you're in a Party.