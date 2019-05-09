Vivaldi and Razer decide to hook together web site and keyboard colours

× vivaldi-razer-chroma.png

In case anyone ever wanted to allow random web sites to control the colour of their peripherals, browser maker Vivaldi has now made this possible.

The browser maker's latest update, version 2.5, uses Razer's Chroma software to match the dominant colours of the site being browsed with the lights underneath the keys on Razer hardware, which it said was a "thrilling and immersive" experience.

"It sounds wild, but trust us – it's fun. And adds another dimension to your browsing altogether," Vivaldi claimed.

The colour-changing gimmick works across Razer's keyboard, mice, and mouse mats, and follows on from the browser maker teaming up with Philips in 2016 to control the colour of Hue lights.

Users who wish to use the Razer Chrome integration should head to the Themes part of the browser's settings.

Must read: Why is my keyboard connected to the cloud?

At the start of the year, Razer teamed up with Amazon to allow Alexa to control peripheral settings.

In December 2018, Razer faced blowback when it launched a cryptocurrency mining application called Cortex, where users would be rewarded with its Silver funny money.

Enter Tavis Ormandy, security research for Google Project Zero and scourge of buggy software makers, who took a look at software, and was stunned.

"Holy moly, I just installed this. WHY IS CEF (chromium embedded) REMOTE DEBUGGING ENABLED AND LISTENING BY DEFAULT (!?!?!?!)," Ormandy tweeted at the time.

"I don't have any razer hardware to test, but they probably (like, *right now*) need to fix that."

Razer fixed the remote command execution issue within 24 hours.

Related Coverage

Vivaldi 1.14, First Take: A feature-rich, touch-friendly web browser

Since its launch in 2016, Vivaldi has developed into a functional and configurable browser that's well suited to use on a touch-screen device.

How to create a custom search engine in Vivaldi (TechRepublic)

Searching your favorite website just got easier with Vivaldi, where you can create a custom search engine specifically for a site.

Vivaldi vs. Firefox: A user's perspective (TechRepublic)

What does Vivaldi need to usurp Firefox as the default browser for one particular user? Find out below.

Vivaldi's email client, sync: How its browser team is working on key new features

Jon von Tetzchner's Vivaldi project is aimed at delivering an advanced browser, but its innovation process isn't just about big new features.

This browser controls your lights, makes your room the colour of the internet

Prepare for a world where you get notified about a new email... by your lightbulbs.