Vulcan frees up its huge database of IT vulnerability fixes

Vulcan Cyber has opened its extensive database of vulnerabilities in enterprise IT in a bid to speed up large remediation backlogs and improve team effectiveness.

The Remedy Cloud is a free website with one of the largest databases of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) along with the best way to fix each one, patches, and relevant notes.

"Due to process breakdowns there's never an end -- just a growing backlog of vulnerabilities that require remediation," says Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO of Vulcan.

The complexity of enterprise IT operations carries with it a growing number of vulnerabilities that need to be patched. But organizations struggle to identify every vulnerability and then access which ones are the most important and need to be tackled first.

Some CVEs have been "weaponized" by criminals and are used to expose sensitive corporate data that can result in massive fines and lost business trust.

The backlog in CVE remediation is partly due to a bottleneck that Vulcan says occurs when security teams hand-off the fix to DevOps, or other IT teams.

"Vulcan Remedy Cloud streamlines this workflow by providing both teams with remediation playbooks. This one function is extraordinarily effective at creating cross-team alignment and cooperation," says Bar-Dayan.

The Vulcan remedies database provides the patches, the configuration scripts, and workarounds that have been proven to work with the most challenging vulnerabilities.

Vulcan also announced a remediation analytics feature added to its paid-for Vulcan remediation orchestration platform which automates much of the remediation process.