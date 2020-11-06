Vulcan frees up its huge database of IT vulnerability fixes

Vulcan hopes to speed up the slow process of remediation of IT vulnerabilities -- one of the largest enterprise security risks.

Vulcan Cyber has opened its extensive database of vulnerabilities in enterprise IT in a bid to speed up large remediation backlogs and improve team effectiveness.

The Remedy Cloud is a free website with one of the largest databases of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) along with the best way to fix each one, patches, and relevant notes. 

ZDNet Recommends

Best antivirus software and apps in 2020: Keep your PCs, smartphones, and tablets safe

Best antivirus software and apps in 2020: Keep your PCs, smartphones, and tablets safe

A roundup of the best software and apps for Windows and Mac computers, as well as iOS and Android devices, to keep yourself safe from malware and viruses.

Read More

"Due to process breakdowns there's never an end -- just a growing backlog of vulnerabilities that require remediation," says Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO of Vulcan. 

The complexity of enterprise IT operations carries with it a growing number of vulnerabilities that need to be patched. But organizations struggle to identify every vulnerability and then access which ones are the most important and need to be tackled first. 

Some CVEs have been "weaponized" by criminals and are used to expose sensitive corporate data that can result in massive fines and lost business trust.

The backlog in CVE remediation is partly due to a bottleneck that Vulcan says occurs when security teams hand-off the fix to DevOps, or other IT teams. 

"Vulcan Remedy Cloud streamlines this workflow by providing both teams with remediation playbooks. This one function is extraordinarily effective at creating cross-team alignment and cooperation," says Bar-Dayan.

The Vulcan remedies database provides the patches, the configuration scripts, and workarounds that have been proven to work with the most challenging vulnerabilities.

Vulcan also announced a remediation analytics feature added to its paid-for Vulcan remediation orchestration platform which automates much of the remediation process. 

Security

Related Topics:

Security CXO Government

More from Tom Foremski

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3