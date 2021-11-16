Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.

Gateway GWTC116-2BK 2-in-1 laptop for $149 $49 off Currently out of stock on Walmart.com, this basic hybrid notebook provides versatility at a low cost. The 11.6-inch screen can be used as a tablet or as a display for laptop functions, perfect for a young student who wants a device for both schoolwork and Netflix.

onn 70-inch 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 Black Friday exclusive This deal on a 70-inch 4K set from Walmart's onn brand appears to be a Black Friday exclusive, as it's not available online currently. In addition to a massive screen size and 4K resolution, this HDTV features built-in Roku capabilities for wireless streaming.

Apple AirPods Pro for $159 $30 off Those deciding between Apple's AirPods Pro and the third-gen AirPods might have an easier time now that Walmart will knock $30 off the Pro earbuds for Black Friday. The Pros provide most of the advantages of the latest AirPods, but add active noise cancellation and transparency mode that the non-Pro versions lacks.

Gateway GWTN156-11BK Laptop for $179 $70 off Another sub-$200 deal on a laptop from Gateway, now a Walmart-exclusive brand, this offers a traditional clamshell design and larger screen size than the one listed above. The system includes a 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, Wi-Fi 6 support, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for consumers looking to complete basic computing tasks.

Apple iPhone 12 mini for $299 $200 off Looking to save on your monthly cell phone bill by purchasing a phone outright? Walmart has you covered with a sweet deal on an iPhone 12 mini for less than $300. The only catch is requiring Straight Talk as your wireless provider, though the prepaid carrier doesn't force a contract on you to use its service.