Walmart Black Friday deals: Apple Watch, Nest Hub, and more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

This year's hottest Black Friday trend this year may be "pre-Black Friday," with retailers looking to jumpstart holiday shopping with early deals that will reward shoppers who think waiting until the end of November to start buying gifts is procrastinating. Dell already set the stage for this strategy with essentially six weeks of Black Friday sales, and now Walmart is joining it as an early bird.

Walmart has announced a pair of major shopping events in early November: The first "Deals for Days" sales kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and return on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the second begins the following Wednesday (Nov. 11) and repeats on Saturday, Nov. 14. While the first event features a couple of gaming laptops, the second offers several notebook and tablet deals to entice potential buyers. We've highlighted the best of these below, and expect a number of additional ones when Walmart's actual Black Friday ad drops.

HP Pavilion 15-dk0096wm Gaming Laptop $140 off If you have a gamer on your shopping list who enjoys PC games more than console titles, this deal (on Nov. 4 and Nov. 7) on an HP gaming laptop for under $500 may wind up being the best for your budget. It may not have all of the bells and whistles of pricier systems, but you still get an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, full HD 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and, most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to boost those frame rates. $449 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop Special buy Walmart is always good for a deal on a low-priced laptop that sticks out on an ad page, and for the second pre-Black Friday event, that eye-popper is the IdeaPad 3 for under $150. If you just need a notebook to handle basic tasks like word processing and web browsing, this 14-inch portable with Intel Pentium processor, 4Gb of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive will fit the bill without exhausting your gift budget. $149 at Walmart

HP 14a-na0090wm 2-in-1 Chromebook $120 off It's a little more expensive than the IdeaPad 3 listed above, but Walmart's deal on this HP Chromebook on Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 could be appealing if you don't require a Windows laptop. That's because it features a convertible design that allows you to flip the 14-inch touchscreen over to use as a lay-flat tablet in addition to its traditional laptop functionality -- all for under $200. $179 at Walmart

More early Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals worth checking out: