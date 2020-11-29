Walmart Cyber Monday deals: iPad, Nest Hub, and more

Walmart announced a pair of major shopping events in early November: The first "Deals for Days" sales kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 4, followed by more on Wednesday (Nov. 11) and on Saturday, Nov. 14. While the first event features a couple of gaming laptops, the second offers several notebook and tablet deals to entice potential buyers. Walmart then, of course, held its official Black Friday event, and now, it's rolling out Cyber Monday deals for Nov. 30. We've highlighted the best of these deals below, and expect a number of additional ones throughout the week. So keep checking back.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop
Special buy
Walmart is always good for a deal on a low-priced laptop that sticks out on an ad page, and for the second pre-Black Friday event, that eye-popper is the IdeaPad 3 for under $150. If you just need a notebook to handle basic tasks like word processing and web browsing, this 14-inch portable with Intel Pentium processor, 4Gb of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive will fit the bill without exhausting your gift budget.$149 at Walmart
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Here are some other noteworthy Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deals worth checking out:
- Google Nest Hub for $49.98 ($40 off)
- MSI GF65 gaming laptop for $799 ($180 off)
- Apple iPad 32GB (latest model) for $299 ($30 off)
- Acer Chromebook 311 laptop for $169 ($60 off)
- Gateway GWTN141-2GR laptop for $369 ($130 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $119 ($60 off)
- HP OfficeJet 5222 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer for $39 ($60 off)
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Android tablet for $59 ($40 off)
- HP Pavilion 15-eh0090wm laptop for $379 ($160 off)
