Walmart Cyber Monday deals: iPad, Nest Hub, and more

Walmart announced a pair of major shopping events in early November: The first "Deals for Days" sales kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 4, followed by more on Wednesday (Nov. 11) and on Saturday, Nov. 14. While the first event features a couple of gaming laptops, the second offers several notebook and tablet deals to entice potential buyers. Walmart then, of course, held its official Black Friday event, and now, it's rolling out Cyber Monday deals for Nov. 30. We've highlighted the best of these deals below, and expect a number of additional ones throughout the week. So keep checking back.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop Special buy Walmart is always good for a deal on a low-priced laptop that sticks out on an ad page, and for the second pre-Black Friday event, that eye-popper is the IdeaPad 3 for under $150. If you just need a notebook to handle basic tasks like word processing and web browsing, this 14-inch portable with Intel Pentium processor, 4Gb of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive will fit the bill without exhausting your gift budget. $149 at Walmart

More Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deals worth checking out: