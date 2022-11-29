'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cyber Monday was one of the best opportunities to pick up discount gifts and gadgets before the holidays.
Many major US retailers launched sales starting last week, with thousands of discounts on electronics, and many of those deals are still available now that Cyber Monday has finished.
Walmart extended the sales event by introducing "Black Friday Deals for Days," and sales are still available on tech devices like laptops, gaming consoles, mobile devices, robot vacuums, TVs, headphones, and more.
Check out the best Cyber Monday Walmart deals that are still available below.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Walmart deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Walmart deals we could find on Cyber Monday. Farther down the page, you'll see more interesting Walmart deals that are worth checking out.
One of the top Walmart deals is on the 55-inch LG TV. This smart TV comes with a 4K UHD OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV contains an a7 AI processor for enhanced picture and sound quality. Plus, it's more than $600 off right now.
An alternative TV offer available at Walmart is on a larger, 60-inch Samsung smart TV. Discounted by $200, this model comes with a 4K Crystal Ultra HD display, a 4K processor for image enhancement, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
One of Walmart's Cyber Monday deals is for the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 router. This router is available for $99, a discount of 31%. The Nighthawk router offers speeds of up to 2.4Gbps and can handle multiple device demands at once -- making it a great alternative to ISP-issued routers when you have multiple users in a household.
We've seen many robot vacuum deals during Cyber Monday sales in recent years. Walmart is offering a $110 discount on the Shark ION robot vacuum, a budget-friendly Wi-Fi model that can be controlled via voice assistant or your mobile device. You can expect up to 120 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. Give the gift of hassle-free cleaning this holiday season.
Headphone products appear in Cyber Monday sales every year without fail, and this year, we've found a decent deal on a gaming headset. You can currently save $50 on a Razer Barracuda X headset, suitable for gaming and mobile use. There is a detachable microphone and the headset is compatible with PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android.
If you're on the hunt for a tablet after Cyber Monday, Walmart has a fair deal available on the Lenovo Tab M8. This 8-inch tablet comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB SSD storage, and while the specifications aren't very high, they are fair considering a price point of under $100. The tablet runs on Android 11.
Walmart has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. On sale for $149, this budget-friendly Android tablet comes with a 10.5" LCD display, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage.
If you need a pair of earbuds suitable for exercise and gym sessions, Walmart has you covered. You can save $50 on a pair of Bose Sport Earbuds, which are wireless. The set comes with soft, silicone cups, so they won't fall out during rigorous activity like exercise.
We've also found a decent deal on an Apple smartwatch. Over at Walmart, you can pick up a 1st-generation Apple Watch SE complete with both GPS + Cellular connectivity for $229. Plus, the watch comes with an Abyss Blue sports band.
Here are some other PC and laptop deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other TV deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other headphone deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other deals happening right now at Walmart:
Walmart is one of the top retailers in the US, so you can expect the company to jump in when it comes to seasonal offers.
While Amazon, Best Buy, and Target also have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Walmart historically launches great deals on laptops, smartwatches, and IoT home gadgets.
Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November every year. In 2022, Black Friday landed on November 25.
Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving and it marks the beginning of the US holiday shopping season. However, in recent years, Black Friday has been extended to a full week and includes Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday occurs after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. While originally associated with e-commerce, now many US retailers use the day to promote sales on technology including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home electronics.
In 2022, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 28.
