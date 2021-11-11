Walmart's early Black Friday sales include $129 Samsung Chromebook, $89 Apple AirPods

In addition to the traditional sale on Black Friday itself, Walmart planned two events early this month with some eye-opening deals on computing devices. The first event happened last week, but the second early Black Friday sale has kicked off on November 10 online and will hit brick-and-mortar stores at 5 a.m. on November 12. Here are some of the highlights.

Samsung Chromebook 4 for $129 $70 off If you missed out on the $87 price Walmart offered on this Chromebook during the first early Black Friday event, here's your chance to grab it now at a still bargain price. You'll get a system with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 11.6-inch display - a perfect present for a student or someone else who needs a basic computer.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i for $579 $130 off For those looking to replace a desktop with a big-screen notebook, this Lenovo system has you covered with its big 17.3-inch screen. The included Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and 256GB solid-state drive provide a performance punch, while the deep blue chassis makes the Ideapad 3i a stylish traveling companion.

Apple AirPods (second generation) for $89 $30 off For nearly the price of the new third-gen Apple AirPods you can grab two pairs of the second-generation earbuds thanks to this deal. It could be a perfect gift idea for the kids bugging you for AirPods but who don't need the latest and greatest improvements of the new version, just as long as they are white and definitely come from Apple.

HP 15 Laptop for $279 $120 off Sitting between the Chromebook and Ideapad deals is this HP laptops, which offers more power than the former owing to its Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage, but is also significantly cheaper than the latter. With a 15.6-inch display, it provides more screen real estate than the Samsung Chromebook, not to mention it isn't as big a lift -- literally -- as the 17.3-inch Lenovo deal above.

Onn 10.1-inch Tablet for $79 $30 off Walmart is taking $30 off its house brand Onn 10.1-inch tablet, lowering the price during this second early Black Friday event to just $79.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for $139 $80 off Walmart is also slashing $80 from the price of a 10.4-inch Samsung Tab A7 Android slate, reducing it from the $219 current price.

No doubt they'll be quite a few more of these deals on laptops and tablets when Walmart drops its ad for the official Black Friday event sometime soon, so check back here for updates.