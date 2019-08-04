Want 1.5TB of RAM in your PC? It will cost you!

Apple's new Mac Pro can be kitted out with a whopping 1.5TB of RAM. But you don't need to have a Mac Pro to have that amount of RAM because there are a number of server and workstation boards available that can accommodate that amount of RAM.

But how much does that amount of RAM cost?

Short answer -- a lot!

Motherboards now available that can be loaded out with 1.5TB of RAM have 12 slots for RAM stick, so to get to the 1.5TB mark you will need a dozen 128GB DDR4 ECC RAM sticks.

And as you can imagine, this isn't your normal run-of-the-mill RAM that you can just pick up from anywhere.

And they're not cheap.

I've done some shopping around and the best pricing I can find puts these 128GB RAM sticks at about $1,500. Each. Yes, each.

Some back of the envelope math -- or math in your head if you are good at that sort of thing -- put the price of 1.5TB of RAM at a cool $18,000.

For that you could get a dozen 512BG iPhone XS Max handsets.

If you want a more modest amount of RAM, say 768GB, then the price comes down significantly, as a 64GB DDR4 ECC RAM stick is only -- only! -- $370. That means a dozen sticks come in at a more reasonable $4,440.

Yes, RAM is expensive.

