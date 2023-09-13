'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Want Apple CarPlay or Android Auto? This display lets you add them to your car for cheap
Want to upgrade your car without breaking the bank? Grab a Carpuride 9-inch Wireless Heads Up Car Display, an easy-to-install touchscreen that's compatible with Apple CarPlay, AirPlay, Android Auto, and phone mirroring, for just $105 from StackSocial -- down from it's regular price of $290.
Use the 9-inch HD touch screen to control your navigation and music apps, and make calls using Siri or Google Assistant. It also features automatic and manual brightness adjustment for driving at night. The display has speakers and supports music from Bluetooth, TF card, USB, and FM radio.
The display comes with a self-adhesive bracket, so you can install it on your dashboard on your own without changing your current stereo setup, similar to a phone mount. It's compatible across 99% of cars and trucks, according to the manufacturer, and requires a lighter power supply and 12-24V voltage.
Get the Carpuride 9-inch Wireless Heads Up Car Display on sale for $104 (reg. $290) now.