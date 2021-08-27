Want to be a backend developer? Train with this $30 bootcamp deal

StackCommerce

If the last 18 months or so has brought your income down to the point you've had to cut down on some of your entertainment, such as new books or gaming accessories, maybe it's time to start thinking about switching to a hot new career in the highly-paid tech industry. The Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle can put you well on the way to achieving that goal.

ZDNet Recommends The most popular programming languages and where to learn them Upskilling will be a part of work's new normal. Here's a look at the most popular programming languages based on surveys and courses for them. Read More

Novices should start with "Beginner Object-Oriented Programming in C# and .NET Core" which will teach you the fundamentals of object-oriented programming and allow you to advance as a developer. Then you can dive deeper into C# with the "Learn C# By Building Applications" course. It will help you to understand the concepts underlying C#6 & C#7 and how to use them to create real-life .NET Console apps.

"Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course for Beginners" will explain the benefits of SQL and the way data is stored by SQL Server. And "Learn ASP.NET Core and SQL by Writing ToDo API" offers more practice with SQL, by giving you step-by-step instructions on how to write an API using SQL Server, T-SQL, and ASP.NET core.

You'll create more real-world programs, and improve even further as a developer with the "Master C# and SQL by Building Applications" course. Students really love this one, they rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars. That's likely due in large part to instructor Avetis Ghukasyan, a web developer with a Computer Science from Wentworth Institute of Technology who has a very positive 4.5 of 5 stars rating of his own.. He believes that computer science requires you to think in a radically honest and extremely logical manner that not only helps you to write better software but can also make you a better person.

Don't pass up this opportunity to get the training you need to switch to a well-paid tech career. Grab The Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle while it's available for only $29.99.