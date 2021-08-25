Want to be a white hat hacker? Train with this $10 bundle deal

StackCommerce

Apparently, the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the next big wave of IT outsourcing. And since security is such a huge chunk of IT responsibilities, the affordable self-paced 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle would be an excellent choice for anyone considering a career change. Best of all, all nine courses are designed for beginners, so no previous knowledge or experience is required.

ZDNet Recommends The best cybersecurity certification: Deepen your knowledge Cybersecurity certifications can help you get your foot in the door into what has fast become an industry with a high demand for skilled staff. Here is how to get started. Read More

You can jump right in with "Applications & Penetration Testing: Fast Start" to find out all about the main aspects of ethical hacking. Or you might prefer to begin with the crowd favorite, "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit", which takes you from novice to expert as a white hat hacker. Former students have given this course an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. However, that's not completely surprising since Oak Academy was created by elite tech experts and specializes in critical skillsets for cybersecurity, game development, mobile app monetization, and more.

You will learn all about spoofing, sniffing, password cracking and much more in "Ethical Hacking: Network Fundamentals & Network Layer Attacks" and "Wi-Fi Hacking & Wireless Penetration Testing Course", which also teaches about WPS Cracking and other topics specific to Wi-Fi. You'll get more familiar with password cracking, as well as network scanning and a variety of other useful tips in "Free Tools for Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking". And then you dive deeper into network scanning with "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus".

Find out how hackers use social engineering to access the Windows, Linux, and Android platforms in "The Complete Social Engineering, Phishing, OSINT & Malware". You'll learn how black hat hackers compromise applications on the web and how to fight them in "Complete Web Application Hacking & Penetration Testing". "Cloud Security with Microsoft Azure For Beginners" covers cloud computing fundamentals and how to secure your infrastructure when working in Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Services.

Don't pass up this opportunity to start training for a hot new career as a cybersecurity expert.

Get The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle today while it's on sale for just $29.99.