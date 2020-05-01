Want to earn money while in lockdown? There’s an app for that

Social media companies such as Facebook earn revenue by giving your user-supplied data to brands who use it to market to you. Now, a new app will compensate Americans for the data they permit to be shared.

New York-based privacy app Killi, in partnership with data science and technology company 0ptimus, has introduced what it calls the Fair Trade Data program. Its users can be financially compensated for sharing their personal data with other brands or social platforms. The app collects your personal and demographic information directly from users, through its mobile and web application.

The information collected and sold is done via the consent of the individual consumer. Any consumer who opts into sharing personally identifiable information explicitly consents to the data being collected and sold.

This personally identifiable information includes user date of birth, email address, phone number, gender, current country of residence, location, and mobile advertising ID (MAID).

Killi also provides transparency as to what data was purchased, by which company and for how much.

There are four ways to earn by using the Killi app: Through data sharing, surveys, offers, and watching videos (on Android only). The user can decide what they would like to share and what they would not like to share.

The data that they share will be used to create audiences of categories such as Republican voters.

Killi will share a portion of all data sales revenue with consumers every month -- potentially up to a dozen payouts -- depending on how much their data is used and how much it was purchased for.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been in force across the EU for two years. It requires explicit consent from consumers for the use of their data.

The CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), which mirrors GDPR, has been live since Jan. 1, 2020. Brands and companies are looking for a new source of compliant data to power their businesses.

Killi has expanded from selling its users' location data to a wider audience taxonomy across the multi-billion dollar data targeting market.

It uses more than 100 new data segments -- such as political affiliations, shopping behavior, mobile phone brands and preferences, and credit card preferences -- that users can profit from.

Previously, there was no fair trade/ethical data in these markets, so expanding to these platforms such as LiveRamp and Adobe allows the company to connect the consumer into the largest data buying engines in the world.

When this data is purchased (i.e. for $10), 50% of the proceeds will then be fractionally shared with those who contributed data for that month's audience dividend. Killi intends to redistribute wealth back to the owner of the data -- the consumer.

Instead of using location or video data, the audience dividend is divided amongst the user base. If an audience segment generated $1,000 across a base of 500 people, $500 would be taken from $1,000 sale and divided by the 500 people that contributed their data.

The minimum cash out is dependent on the source of the redemption channel. PayPal mandates $5 as does Amazon, so at minimum users will need $5 in their account.

Neil Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Killi said. "We believe we are for the first time not only creating transparency for consumers but passive compensation for them as well. With the unemployment rate now at 13 percent and growing, the need for a redistribution of wealth to help supplement income for those who need it most is more crucial now than ever before."

With millions of Americans at home without a paycheck, there are ways to make a little money while in self-isolation.

Through the Killi platform, consumers can earn an additional income whilst they are at home for sharing data like their political affiliation or shopping behavior. They can also see which companies collect their data and control exactly what is shared.

For years, the data market has harvested consumer data without the consumer knowing anything. This app allows you to take back control of your data and earn money if the data is used.

