ZDNet Recommends The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale Wayfair's annual Way Day sale runs on April 27 and 28 for 48 hours of huge discounts.

Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event is going on through April 28. You can snag deals on everything from office furniture to outdoor furniture, kitchen goods, grills, kitchen appliances, and more.

While Wayfair promises deals up to 80% off, we found a great deal that is 65% off the original price: the Emerald 4.9-Liter Air Fryer.

Emerald 4.9-Liter Air Fryer with Digital LED Touch Display for $69 Save $130 during Way Day Wayfair Everyone loves a good air fryer, and this one is a great option, especially if you are looking to save on one. This air fryer has pre-set cooking settings for options like fish, French fries, onion rings, pizza, chicken, and more. Its air frying tray is non-stick for easy cleanup, and it's also dishwasher safe. A built-in timer with an automatic shutoff lets you walk away while the air fryer does all the cooking work for you. You can fit a whole chicken into the air fryer or four pounds of meat/veggies. And, because it's Way Day, this air fryer ships completely free.