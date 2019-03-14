Western Digital unveils new WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD

Western Digital is releasing the first drive in the WD Blue to make use of NVMe storage. Building off the technology and the success of the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD, the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD has been optimized for content creators and PC enthusiasts to offer the capacity they need at a competitive price.

The WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD is built around Western Digital's 3D NAND technology, firmware, and controller. This comes together to give the 500GB model sequential read and write speeds up to 1,700MB/s and 1,450MB/s respectively, making the drive optimized for multitasking and resource-heavy applications.

And it can do all this with a power consumption of only 2.7W.

On the performance side, someone upgrading from a SATA drive to this will see a three times increase in performance.

"Content transitioning from 4K and 8K means it's a perfect time for video and photo editors, content creators, heavy data users, and PC enthusiasts to transition from SATA to NVMe," said Eyal Bek, vice president marketing, data center and client computing, Western Digital. "The WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD will enable customers to build high-performance laptops and PCs with fast speeds and enough capacity in a reliable, rugged and slim form factor."

WD Blue is Western Digital's line of storage drives aimed at everyday computing needs.

The WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD will be offered in 250GB ($54.99) and 500GB ($77.99) capacities in a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x2 form factor.

