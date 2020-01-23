Western Union and Bharti Airtel to bring real-time payments to India and Africa

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Western Union and Indian telco Bharti Airtel have partnered to launch two new payments services that will allow customers in India and Africa to move and receive money in real time.

As part of the services that are due to launch during the year, Airtel Payments Bank customers will be able to direct any Western Union money transfer into their bank accounts in real time via their banking app.

The partnership will also allow Airtel Money mobile wallet users across 14 African countries -- Nigeria, Uganda, Gabon, Tanzania, Zambia, DRC, Malawi, Madagascar, Kenya, Congo, Niger, Tchad, Rwanda, and Seychelles -- to route any money transfer received directly to their mobile wallet in real-time.

At the same time, the companies said senders from around the world will be able to push funds directly to an Airtel Money mobile wallet in real time.

"The future of money transfer is about customer choice -- allowing them to move money whenever, however and wherever they want," Western Union president and CEO Hikmet Ersek said.

"Our platform cuts through the complexities of cross-border money movement and payments so millions of customers can access their funds in real-time and in a manner that suits their local infrastructure and preferences."

Western Union first signalled plans to target emerging markets with mobile payments back in 2012.

At the time, the company inked a deal with African mobile operator MTN to launch a cross-border mobile money transfer service.

Last November, Bharti Airtel was blamed for dragging down Singtel's second quarter earnings, after the Singaporean-based telco giant bought up $525 million worth of Bharti Airtel shares early last year.

The Indian telco was forced to set aside $13 billion for fees following a Supreme Court ruling, which resulted in Singtel being left with a SG$668 million net loss for the second quarter to September 30.

Related Coverage

Regulatory requirements behind Western Union's multi-cloud push

The company's VP head of technology transformation detailed the global regulatory requirements that impact a cloud strategy at an organisation like Western Union.

Western Union partners with Safaricom to facilitate global money transfers

The partnership will enable 28 million M-PESA mobile wallet holders to send cross-border money transfers.

Western Union partners with Kenyan telco to take its mobile wallet global

The deal will enable 28 million M-PESA mobile wallet holders to send cross-border money transfers.

Mobile payments skyrocket in India while banks watch from the sidelines

Digital payments firms like PayTM, Google Tez, and the recent entrant WhatsApp are rapidly pushing credit and debit cards into the background.