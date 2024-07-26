What to expect from Made by Google 2024: Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Watch, Android 15, AI, and more

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Not to be outdone by Samsung's recent Unpacked event, Google is hosting a product launch of its own next month. Dubbed "Made by Google," expect announcements of the latest Pixel hardware, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 3. If the company's feeling generous, there may even be one more thing.

Besides the hardware, Google has also hinted that AI will be a big focus throughout the keynote, with new Gemini capabilities coming as part of Android 15.

The Made by Google event is scheduled to take place on August 13 at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) at the search giant's Mountain View campus, with press members, developers, and staff in attendance. A livestream will also be available across Google's main website and YouTube channel, with a replay broadcast following the event. Until then, here's a breakdown of all the products and services we expect to hear more about in just a few weeks.

1. Android 15, Gemini, and more AI tools

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

On the backs of Samsung's and Apple's AI push, expect Google to expand on its Gemini offerings during its August event. The company reportedly plans to brand its latest AI features under "Google AI."

The suite of ecosystem-exclusive tools will include old-timers like Circle to Search, as well as newer features like "Add Me," which is rumored to allow you to add different faces and people into group photos, and "Pixel Screenshots," which would let you find information based on screenshots captured in the background.

Naturally, Google is expected to discuss the security and privacy aspects of such AI features, especially following Microsoft's controversial Windows Recall fiasco. It helps that Android 15 -- the next operating system version likely to come out of beta during or soon after the event -- offers a slew of security features meant to protect user data. Android 15 will also introduce new features like Private Space, Theft Detection Lock, and more.

2. Google Pixel 9 series: Pro, XL, and Fold

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

All that software is expected to funnel across Google's various new hardware products, including the Pixel 9 series. Unlike previous years, the latest Google phone lineup will include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. They don't necessarily roll off the tongue, but the differences are more streamlined than the names suggest. Here are the key distinctions based on leaked marketing material shared by 91mobiles.

Pixel 9 : The smallest, standard Google phone could feature a 6.3-inch Actua (not Super Actua) display, 12GB of RAM, a 10.5MP front camera, and only two rear cameras (50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide).

: The smallest, standard Google phone could feature a 6.3-inch Actua (not Super Actua) display, 12GB of RAM, a 10.5MP front camera, and only two rear cameras (50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide). Pixel 9 Pro : The "Pro" model of the Pixel 9 could feature a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, meaning it will have a higher brightness rating, 16GB of RAM, a 42MP front camera, and three rear cameras (50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto).

: The "Pro" model of the Pixel 9 could feature a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, meaning it will have a higher brightness rating, 16GB of RAM, a 42MP front camera, and three rear cameras (50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto). Pixel 9 Pro XL : The XL model of the Pixel 9 Pro could feature a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua display and the same memory and camera configurations.

: The XL model of the Pixel 9 Pro could feature a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua display and the same memory and camera configurations. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The foldable version of the Pixel 9 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch Actua outer display and an 8-inch Super Actua inner display, 16GB of RAM, a 10MP front camera, and a similar camera configuration as last year's Pixel Fold (48MP wide, 10.8MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto.)

The marketing materials also suggest that all four models will run on Google's own Tensor G4 chip, support emergency SOS with crisis alerts, and receive seven years of software and security updates and one year of Gemini Advanced access.

For the industrial design, Google has opted for flatter edges made of aluminum, with a satin backing (in charcoal, porcelain, rose, and hazel finishes) and a visor-shaped camera island at the rear. If you're a fan of the iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24 design -- or you're ZDNET's Jack Wallen -- the new Pixel 9 series should be right up your alley.

3. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

It's been two years since Google launched the original Pixel Buds Pro, and while ZDNET found them rich in sound and stylish by design, they're due for an upgrade. A recent Android Headlines post points to a revamped set of Pixel earbuds with a similar two-toned aesthetic as the originals but larger speaker grills and wing tips.

The shared images feature four color options for the Pixel Buds Pro 2: charcoal, porcelain, mint, and rose, all of which are encased in a familiar egg-shaped charging cradle. The cradle has an LED indicator, likely for pairing and battery status, and what should only be a USB-C port at the bottom.

As for new audio features, we'll just have to wait and see. If Google wants to make the original Pixel Buds Pro any better, improved active noise cancellation and some form of spatial audio playback would be a great place to start.

4. Google Pixel Watch 3

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The latest rumor mill suggests minor changes with the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3, though the company is expected to finally release a larger XL model, much like how it will XL-ify the Pixel 9 Pro this year.

Adding a larger option to the wearable line would give customers two sizes to choose from (41mm and 45mm) and help Google reach and potentially acquire a wider group of users. Case in point, ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested both the original and second-generation model of the Pixel Watch, and the smaller, tighter fit was a constant reason why he couldn't make the switch.

It would also make sense for Google to pack a larger battery in the Pixel Watch 3 XL, though a larger capacity doesn't always correlate to longer endurance if the display consumes more power. Lastly, recent FCC listings point to the new Pixel Watch supporting ultra-wideband (or UWB), which is crucial for features like Find My Device tracking.

5. Google TV Streamer

9to5Google

As detailed by ZDNET's Maria Diaz, one of the more unexpected announcements that may come on August 13 is Google's new TV Streamer, a shake-up from the company's existing portfolio of Chromecast dongles.

Based on leaked marketing material obtained by 9to5Google, the new device has a slanted pill-shaped figure with a soft-white unibody design that's akin to other Google hardware. The streaming device is accommodated by a remote control, which features a gesture pad, standard navigation buttons, and quick-access toggles to prominent services like Disney+ and Netflix.

Altogether, the TV Streamer gives off Apple TV 4K vibes, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that it'll field similar capabilities, including 4K streaming and smart home controls.