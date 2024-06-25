What to expect from Samsung Unpacked Summer 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Watch 7, Smart Ring, more

Bloomberg/Getty Images

If a leak from a Dutch website holds true, we might be only two weeks away from learning a lot more about the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and other Samsung products.

Sammobile.com first spotted the leak on a Dutch mobile carrier's website. The page, which has since disappeared, showed an official Samsung banner that advertised a July 10 date for the event. There's been quite a bit of speculation the event will take place in Paris in conjunction with the Summer Olympics, also in July.

What can we expect to see at the next Samsung Unpacked event? Here's a look at the leaks we have to date.

Galaxy Watch 7 leaks

First up, a leak from Amazon Canada (spotted by passionategeekz.com) regarding the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. The leaked page didn't show any images, but it did provide some important details – including the presence of a 40mm design, a 3nm AP chipset for a smoother, more powerful operation, health monitoring like blood oxygen detection and stress and sleep analysis, workout tracking, and more. Another leak teased 15W charging for the new watch, 50% faster than the current Galaxy watch.

Maybe the biggest news gleaned from the Amazon leak for the Watch 7 is the addition of Galaxy AI to help do things such as compose messages and offer sleep insight.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks

Two months ago, ZDNET Senior Reviews Editor Kerry Wan dropped the details on some Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks. In addition to potentially being the thinnest and lightest big-screen foldable from Samsung, the Fold 6 could be getting a 22:9 ratio 6.3-inch external screen (wider than last year's), and a 7.6-inch internal screen. Wan explained that this should mean a departure from the "taller, remote-control-like form factor" of other foldables and a move toward a more traditional phone feel. The new form factor was one of the three main things Wan said Samsung needed to make the Fold 6 his "dream foldable phone," so it's a good addition to see.

Galaxy Ring leaks

As detailed by ZDNET's Maria Diaz last week, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to debut at Samsung Unpacked. Like other smart rings, the ring will offer health and sleep-tracking features and come in multiple colors and sizes. Diaz added that the ring should support ECG functionality plus blood flow measurement, which gives data on heart rate and blood oxygen level. Device control via Samsung SmartThings and wireless payments via Samsung Pay may be among the included features.