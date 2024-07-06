What to expect from Samsung Unpacked Summer 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Watch Ultra, Smart Ring, more

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

We're just a few days away from learning all about Samsung's next lineup of hardware products (and likely new Galaxy AI features), including the expected Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds, and the company's first-ever smart ring.

Also: The best Samsung phones to buy in 2024

Samsung recently confirmed that its next Unpacked event will be set for July 10, this coming Wednesday, taking place in Paris in conjunction with the Summer Olympics. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. EDT, and 3 p.m. CEST, and ZDNET will be on the floor, going hands-on with every new product released.

What can we expect to see at the Samsung Unpacked summer event? Here's a look at what the leaks have shown us to date.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Two months ago, ZDNET Senior Reviews Editor Kerry Wan dropped the details on some Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks. In addition to potentially being the thinnest and lightest big-screen foldable from Samsung, the Fold 6 could be getting a 22:9 ratio 6.3-inch external screen (wider than last year's) and a 7.6-inch internal screen.

Wan explained that this should mean a departure from the "taller, remote-control-like form factor" of other foldables and a move toward a more traditional phone feel. The new form factor was one of the three main things Wan said Samsung needed to make the Fold 6 his "dream foldable phone," so it's a good change to see.

Also: You can get our favorite foldable phone for $599 - a discount of $1,100. Here's how

A more recent leak from Evan Blass suggested the following spec upgrades for the Z Fold 6: an improved Armor Aluminum frame, up to 2,600 nits of brightness, a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and up to two hours longer video playback than the Z Fold 5.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also support Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features, leveraging the larger inner display and S Pen support for Circle to Search, Live Transcriptions, and more.

As for what's stayed the same: the battery capacity (4,400mAh), the cover display is still treated with last year's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and possibly more. With no camera or battery capacity upgrades, it's worth noting that Samsung plans to increase the price of the Z Fold 6 this year, going from the previous $1,799 starting rate to $1,899. That's for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration, says Evan Blass.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is arguably the more basic foldable of the duo, with a clamshell design that's a callback to flip phones of the past. So how will Samsung innovate in year six for the Z Flip?

Leaker Evan Blass suggests that the new model will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM (up from last year's 8GB), a 50MP main sensor instead of last year's 12MP, a thinner design, and a larger battery at 4,000mAh. The Z Flip 6 will also feature a more uniform color design, meaning both the side edges, hinge, and back cover will appear in the color you decide to buy -- whether it's blue, pink, natural titanium, or yellow.

Also: Get up to $1,500 off new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones - here's how to qualify

Like the Z Fold 6, the Z Flip 6 is expected to get a $100 price bump, bringing the new starting price to $1,099 from last year's $999. The upcharge may be justified by the presence of Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and 7

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Next, a recent leak from Dealabs regarding the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch "Ultra" and Series 7. The leaked page showed several renders of the two new watch models while providing some important details -- the presence of 40mm, 44mm, and 47mm sizes, a 3nm AP chipset for a smoother, more powerful operation, health monitoring like blood oxygen detection and stress and sleep analysis, workout tracking, and more.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will allegedly be available in one size, 47mm, and three dial colors: titanium gray, titanium silver, and titanium white. It will also support both 4G and Bluetooth connectivity and have the same sapphire and 3D glass as the base version, but come with titanium casing.

Also: Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: Key specs, price, and more

Another leak teased 15W charging, which would be 50% faster than the current Galaxy watch. There will apparently be a bit of a difference in battery life across the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, with the leaked specs showing the 40mm and 44mm options for the Watch 7 having a 300mAh and 425mAh battery, respectively, while the 47mm Watch 7 Ultra would carry the biggest battery of all -- 590 mAh.

Maybe the biggest news gleaned from recent leaks for the Watch Ultra was the addition of Galaxy AI for things such as composing messages and offering sleep insights. We'll likely see similar functionality with the other fitness wearable Samsung plans to launch at Unpacked, the Galaxy Ring.

5. Samsung Galaxy Ring

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

As detailed by ZDNET's Maria Diaz, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to debut at Samsung Unpacked. Like other smart rings, this one will likely offer health and sleep-tracking features and come in multiple colors and sizes.

From what we've gathered so far, the Galaxy Ring is expected to support ECG functionality and blood flow measurement, which gives data on heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Device control via Samsung SmartThings and wireless payments via Samsung Pay may also be among the included features.

Also: 4 features Samsung's Galaxy Ring needs to be an instant buy for me

In a roundtable interview during MWC in February, Samsung executive Hon Pak suggested that the Samsung Health app will play an integral role in the Galaxy Ring experience, including the ability to monitor for potential sleep apnea symptoms by tracking sleep patterns and blood oxygen changes and maintaining heart rate alerts during sleep. That all is, of course, on top of the standard fitness and health-tracking benefits of smart rings.

The Galaxy Ring will also support a "My Vitality Score," a way to intelligently track your physical and mental preparedness to tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart rate data. As for sizing and colors, the ring will be available in silver, black, and gold, with sizes ranging from 5 to 13 (nine in total).

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were the company's best-kept secret going into Unpacked, a Reddit user apparently got a hold of the new earbuds earlier this week, sharing pictures of all its audio glory to the public. This often happens when distributors and retailers like Best Buy and Target stock new products too early and accidentally sell them to customers.

Also: Galaxy AI features, including Live Translation, are headed to Galaxy Buds

Based on the real-world images, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a departure from Samsung's traditional bulb-like form factor, with a stemmed design that's more akin to Apple AirPods. What are the benefits of this design? Improved microphone positioning for calls and voice prompts, and a more sturdy fit, as the earbuds now rest against the side of your face.

We'll learn more about the Galaxy Buds' audio features and pricing at Unpacked next week, so stay tuned.