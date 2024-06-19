What's stranger than AI? These new job roles - with titles that are so TBD

tolgart/Getty Images

Some worry that artificial intelligence will destroy many existing jobs. That's the subject of another article. What's happening on the ground, however, is that AI may be at the core of new roles, especially with organizations pouring increasing amounts of money into the technology, with hopes that it will deliver.

It's hard to predict what job titles will emerge over the next couple of years. After all, nobody could have conceived of titles such as "cloud engineer" or "digital sherpa" a few years back.

We know that data scientists and Python developers are needed to build and maintain AI. Andy Thurai, principal analyst with Constellation Research, suggests we'll see new types of titles in the next few years as well. These titles may sound whimsical now (and Andy meant them to be), but the underlying roles will be needed for vital tasks in budding AI-driven businesses.

Prompt Whisperer: Coaxes the best output out of AI models by crafting clever prompts

Coaxes the best output out of AI models by crafting clever prompts Hallucination Wrangler: Tames the AI model when it starts generating nonsensical or off-topic content

Tames the AI model when it starts generating nonsensical or off-topic content Data DJ: Mixes and matches datasets to create the perfect training recipe for the AI model

Mixes and matches datasets to create the perfect training recipe for the AI model Bias Buster: Responsible for identifying and mitigating biases in AI algorithms

Responsible for identifying and mitigating biases in AI algorithms Synthetic Sommelier: Curates and recommends the best AI-generated content for specific purposes

Curates and recommends the best AI-generated content for specific purposes Digital Puppet Master: Designs and controls AI characters for various applications

Designs and controls AI characters for various applications Algorithm Alchemist: Experiments with different AI techniques to create innovative solutions

Experiments with different AI techniques to create innovative solutions Neural Network Nanny: Nurtures and trains AI models to reach their full potential

Nurtures and trains AI models to reach their full potential Reality Check Officer: Verifies the accuracy and authenticity of AI-generated content

Verifies the accuracy and authenticity of AI-generated content Chief Creative Catalyst: Oversees and inspires a team of AI-powered creatives

Oversees and inspires a team of AI-powered creatives Kill Switch Engineer (or AI Tamer): Starts pulling cables in case AI is trying to take control (this one is the most realistic job!)

Across the business technology landscape, industry movers and shakers are seeing demand growing for a range of new roles to tame the AI beast. Maybe not with Thurai's suggested titles, but charged with the same tasks.

At the leadership level, for example, Anurag Gupta, global head of solutions consulting at Revature, sees AI-related leadership roles as "critical for setting the vision, standards, and roadmap for generative AI projects."

This may include chief AI officers, Gupta told ZDNET. AI product managers are also coming to the fore, "playing a critical role in helping design, develop, and manage AI-powered products and services." Also emerging: "The need for generative AI engineers continues to rise as organizations apply new techniques to develop, deploy, and maintain AI solutions that solve real-world problems."

The common thread for many of AI's new roles can be considered part of the realm of "AI transformation," Sania Khan, Eightfold AI's chief economist and head of insights, told ZDNET. These roles are becoming part of "teams entrusted with the critical task of selecting the right AI tools for each function and formulating workforce strategies to ensure agility, productivity, and employee engagement."

Preparing to assume such roles requires a change in direction in learning and preparing. Hopefully, this includes being part of an organization that encourages continuous learning. "Skills-based organizations that consistently assess in-demand skills needed to future-proof the workforce, invest in upskilling/reskilling workers, and recalibrate roles will remain ahead of the curve," Khan said.

Unfortunately, many organizations won't support such learning -- and even schools and universities can't keep up. "Finding formal training or relevant qualifications through traditional channels may prove challenging," Bernhard Gademann, president of the Institut auf dem Rosenberg, told ZDNET.

"We suggest that individuals embark on a self-directed learning journey, exploring and applying AI in various scenarios and contexts," Gademann said. "With the abundance of information published daily, there are ample opportunities to learn and be inspired. However, this path demands a highly self-motivated mindset, which -- clearly -- is another important future skill."

With technology changing so fast, the time it takes for a technology skill to become obsolete is now less than three years. Gupta urges getting involved with "hands-on or project-based approaches that offer the opportunity to work on real-world projects and scenarios to master and acquire new skills." Such skills not only involve generative AI, but also security and cloud, along with foundational skills "such as core programming, no code, low code, data science, business analysis, and QA testing."