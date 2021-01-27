Who should run VMware? Sizing up the likely candidates

Chip maker Intel announced this month that it will make Pat Gelsinger, a longtime Intel veteran, its new CEO next month. But Gelsinger has been running software vendor VMware for eight years, and so his departure will leave a major gap at that company.
VMware said it has begun a search for Gelsinger's replacement, with the company's chief financial officer, Zane Rowe, taking over temporarily.
Taking over a twenty-two-year-old company with over 30,000 employees and $12 billion in annual revenue would be a challenge any day of the week. But the search has an added twist to it.
VMware is 81% owned by Dell Technologies, and Michael Dell is chairman of the board of VMware. That means Dell has a big say in who comes on board next. And it also means that the corporate future of VMware may be in flux.
Wall Street is pondering the prospect that Dell will sell off that majority stake, spinning VMware as a private company. (VMware, founded in 1998, was bought by EMC in 2004, EMC was bought by Dell in 2016.)
Stock analyst Robert Muller of RBC Capital Markets on January 25th wrote that he considers a public spin of VMware "the most likely scenario" for the company. Muller sees a spin achieving two important things: "reduce corporate complexity" for VMware, which would "drive a valuation re-rating for both entities," and, two, "right-size Dell's balance sheet while keeping VMware's leverage at a reasonable level."
Hence, anyone appointed by Dell to run VMware this year might be presiding over a stock-market event, which adds a little complexity and challenge to the job.
Fortunately, there's lots of terrific talent in and around Silicon Valley. ZDNet has reviewed several potential VMware chiefs. While not an exhaustive list by any means, the twenty-three individuals listed in the table below show there are lots of great potential options that come quickly to mind.
The most obvious logical candidate is Jim Whitehurst, who presided over the sale of Red Hat to IBM in 2019. Whitehurst currently serves as president of IBM, running the Cloud and Cognitive Software organization and also helping to direct corporate strategy.
Red Hat is an excellent parallel to VMware in terms of running a software company, and by all accounts, Whitehurst did an excellent job in his dozen years at the company. Big company experience as COO of Delta Airlines before that is also an excellent part of his portfolio to bring to an established company such as VMware.
But Whitehurst might prefer to stay for the chance to run IBM itself some day. And so, looking over the other potential candidates, a lot comes down to what Michael Dell might seek in a Gelsinger replacement.
The search for candidates internally would obviously find great talent, including VMware's COO, Sanjay Poonen, who demonstrates a real passion for all the details of VMware's business. VMware CTO Greg Lavender certainly has the technical acumen and the corporate experience to run the ship, but he's relatively new to VMware, having only arrived a little over two years ago.
Outside VMware, there are executives who would bring a diverse set of skills to the company. Some are already known to Michael Dell. They include Jeremy Burton, currently running the startup Observe, Inc., who worked at EMC and Dell collectively for eight years. Another Dell vet is Alvina Antar, currently chief information officer of security software vendor Okta, who worked at Dell for almost seventeen years. Her experience as CIO might an interesting take on the importance of VMware's software.
Of course, Dell could look to bring in a very heavy-hitting cloud executive, such as Amazon's AWS leader, Andy Jassy, or Google Cloud's CEO, Thomas Kurian, or Microsoft's Cloud EVP, Scott Guthrie. The fact that VMware co-founder Diane Greene held the same job at Google Cloud, after leaving VMware, shows the parallels between the two.
It's an interesting question if running an infrastructure software vendor would be enticing enough to lure Jassy or Kurian or Guthrie away from such vaunted positions of importance.
Of course, Greene herself could, perhaps, be lured back, or another former CEO of VMware, Paul Maritz. Probably, they're more interested in taking on new and different challenges.
There are certainly enough other seasoned tech executives, generally speaking, including ARM Holdings CEO Simon Segars, ServiceNow's CEO Bill McDermott, Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, or Ken Denman, who is a venture capitalist with substantial CEO experience at startup companies, and who just happens to have been appointed to VMware's board of directors last week.
Executive
Current gig
Why they would make a fine fit
Reasons against
CIO, Okta
Meaningful software leadership experience as CIO at Zuora for six years, substantial background with Dell as a nearly seventeen-year veteran, novel perspective on infrastructure as CIO.
Leaving after only five months at Okta could seem like job hopping.
Chairman, Intuitive Surgical
Meaningful CEO experience running Atheros, Barefoot Networks, deep understanding of infrastructure software.
Less experience with software company leadership than some others.
CEO, Observe Inc.
Long-standing relationship with Michael Dell from eight years working at EMC and then Dell, substantial big software company experience working for Larry Ellison.
Too much fun running startup and serving on Snowflake board.
VC, Sway Ventures
Substantial CEO experience running startups Emotient, Openwave, iPass, turn-around experience with iPass, already a board member.
Less tech nerd cred than some others.
CEO, Pure Storage
Substantial experience selling infrastructure, substantial large company experience including nine years at Avaya, fifteen years at Cisco.
Committed to developing Pure's vast market in cloud.
Chair, MIT
Deep company knowledge as VMware co-founder, substantial cloud leadership experience as former Google Cloud CEO.
Been there, done that.
EVP, Microsoft Cloud and AI
Knows the present and future of cloud.
Why would you leave the second-biggest cloud job in the world?
CEO, Ampere
Software leadership experience running Intel software operations, infrastructure executive experience running chip startup.
Less large company CEO experience than some others.
CEO, Amazon AWS
Substantial leadership experience, knows the future of cloud.
Why would you leave a gig running the world's biggest cloud outfit?
CEO, Docker
Knows the market for virtual machine, container technology, software leadership experience.
Lack of large software company experience.
CEO, Google Cloud
Knows the future of cloud, substantial large software company experience working for Larry Ellison for twelve years.
Why would you leave top spot at the third-biggest cloud operator?
CTO, VMware
Deep background in the complexities of infrastructure software.
Only two-plus years experience at VMware.
CEO SambaNova Systems
Substantial infrastructure experience running product teams at Oracle and Sun for almost twenty years.
Having too much fun running an AI startup.
Chairman, Mifos
Deep company knowledge as CEO preceding Gelsinger.
Been there, done that.
CEO, ServiceNow
Substantial big software company leadership experience including nine years as CEO of SAP.
Leaving after only two years at ServiceNow would seem like job hopping.
CEO, Splunk
Meaningful software leadership experience running Splunk for five years.
Less experience than some others with infrastructure software.
COO, VMware
Substantial corporate leadership experience with seven years at VMware, previously at SAP, Symantec, Microsoft.
No good reason unless the board wants an outsider.
CEO, Cisco Systems
Substantial large company leadership experience running Cisco for five years.
Less experience with software businesses than some others.
CEO, ARM Holdings
Serious technical bonafides developing ARM processors, and proven ability to manage a complex ecosystem.
Need to remain through the acquisition process of ARM by Nvidia.
EVP and General Manager, Data Platforms Group at Intel
Substantial data center infrastructure experience running product teams for server chips.
No CEO experience.
President, Microsoft
Valuable experience with software firm in a mature phase, chance to do something new after twenty-seven years at the same employer.
Tech nerd credentials less than some other tech execs.
SVP and general manager of Greenlake at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Substantial big company experience serving at Microsoft for seventeen years, substantial cloud experience running Intelligent Cloud.
No CEO experience unlike some others.
President, IBM
Outstanding software CEO experience running Red Hat, chance to try something new after IBM.
Chance to run IBM too tantalizing.
