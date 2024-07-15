'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Why Apple's $17 EarPods with USB-C are my impulse purchase on Prime Day
No, it's not a typo. You can now buy Apple's USB-C EarPods, not AirPods, for $17 (11% off) on Amazon. The discount is no Prime Day doorbuster, but take it from me: You'll want to buy a pair of these in-ear headphones even if you already own wireless earbuds or aren't an Apple user.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
In fact, I just returned home from a work trip to Paris, and I can't even count the number of times the USB-C EarPods helped me stay productive, entertained, and connected with family and friends during my downtime. Here's how else it shines for the price.
For one, wired earbuds don't need to be charged; you just plug them into a phone, laptop, or tablet, and you're all set for your audio needs. This latest model that Apple is selling just so happens to have a USB-C plug, meaning it'll work with just about any modernized piece of technology, including the latest iPhones.
Also: The best iPhone accessories of 2024: Expert tested
Secondly, the microphone quality on Apple's wired EarPods is some of the best I've heard. For video meetings, phone calls, and even voice recording, the EarPods' microphone is on par with lavaliers that cost significantly more. I've used these to record several video scripts for ZDNET's social media channels, and it blows my mind every time I hear how crisp the audio comes out.
So it should come as no surprise that I quickly bought another pair of USB-C Apple EarPods when they finally went on sale this morning. You can bet I'll be bringing them along for more plane rides and commutes throughout the summer.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.