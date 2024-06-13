'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Will your Apple Watch support WatchOS 11? Here's who needs to upgrade (and who doesn't)
As an Apple user, product longevity is one of my biggest feature priorities. Though I upgrade to a new phone every three to four years, I still use my 8th-generation iPad daily, love my 2019 iMac, and always wear my Apple Watch 7. However, with new iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and WatchOS being showcased at WWDC this week, you may wonder about your device's compatibility with Apple's latest software versions.
Also: Your Apple Watch is getting an upgrade - here are the coolest features in WatchOS 11
New software updates come with compatibility lists that often exclude older devices. With Apple unveiling the latest version of WatchOS 11, which includes new fitness and health features, here's the list of supported Apple Watch models.
Which iPhone models will get WatchOS 11?
Here's every Apple Watch that will support WatchOS 11:
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch SE (2022) and newer
Which Apple Watch models will not support WatchOS 11?
With the release of WatchOS 11, Apple stopped supporting software updates for several Apple Watch models. Here are the Apple Watch models that will not get WatchOS 11:
- Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (2018) and older
- Apple Watch SE (2020)
This list only includes the first-generation Apple Watch SE, launched in 2020; the 2022 Apple Watch SE is expected to support WatchOS 11.
Also: Every iPhone model that will get Apple's iOS 18 (and which ones won't)
Apple typically drops software support for older Apple Watch and devices with hardware limitations to focus and streamline the development process of newer models. Of course, this is also part of tech giants' market strategy, as it motivates users to buy new devices.