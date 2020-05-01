Windows 10 2004: This is last preview before May general availability, says Microsoft

Microsoft has released what should be the final preview build of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, aka Windows 10 20H1/2004.

Microsoft had thought Build 19041.207, released on April 16, would be the final build before it released the Windows 10 May 2020 Update to manufacturers and general users. Microsoft is expected to release it this month.

But now the new build 19041.208 is being released to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring.

"We made the decision to take in one more fix we felt was important to have before making the May 2020 Update generally available," said Brandon LeBlanc, senior program manager for the Windows Insider Program.

"We believe that Build 19041.208 is the new final build and still plan on continuing to improve the overall experience of the May 2020 Update on customers' PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence."

Microsoft has previously said the 20H1/May 2020 Update will initially be pushed automatically to a subset of Release Preview Insiders. Anyone else who wants it immediately can manually check for updates and install it.

There aren't any new features in build 19041.208, but it does include all the fixes from build 19041.21 through to build 19041.207 that went to Slow Ring testers.

The one additional fix this new preview build contains addresses an issue that "fails send NPLogonNotify API notifications from the credential provider framework".

There are still three main known issues. Those who use Windows Mixed Reality may find it doesn't work properly on the May 2020 Update. Microsoft recommends that these users hold off from accepting the update via Release Preview for now and plans to release a fix in early May.

Additionally, using the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool to repair corruption on systems running the May 2020 Update does not always report the correct status.

And there are problems in the May 2020 Update for apps that use the ImeMode property to control the Input Method Editor (IME) mode for individual text-entry fields to increase typing efficiency. This will be fixed in a future servicing update, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft has also opened up Microsoft Support for businesses on the Slow and Release Preview runs that are running May 2020 Update builds. Support is limited to Windows 10 Enterprise and Pro edition customers.

Admins who run into severe issues such as security problems can use Microsoft's online form to reach Microsoft support. LeBlanc provides instructions for how to do this in the blogpost.