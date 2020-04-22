Windows 10's last optional update arrives before Microsoft's coronavirus suspension

Microsoft has released an optional, non-security update for all supported versions of Windows 10 – and has loaded it up with 30 bug fixes for versions 1909 and 1903, as well as an update for version 1809, which is getting extended support due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The updates on Windows 10 versions 1909 and 1903 are identical and address issues that could affect productivity for people working remotely under COVID-19 restrictions.

It addresses a bug that stopped some apps from opening after upgrading Windows from a previous version. A similar issue was preventing users from resuming an Xbox game after an upgrade.

There was a bug that turned off notifications for Windows 10 devices using a VPN on a cellular network, and some users were experiencing unexpected notifications when they changed the default application settings.

Another important fix targets an issue that caused Windows Update to stop responding when users check for updates.

These and dozens more issues should be fixed after applying the update KB4550945, which brings version 1903 up to build 18362.815 and 1909 up to build 18363.815.

The updates are available from Windows Update and Microsoft Update. Users need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available section, there's a link to the update.

There's also an update for Windows 10 version 1809, which Microsoft had planned to stop supporting on May 12. However, last week it extended support for Windows 10 1809 Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstation, and IoT Core until November 10, 2020. The extension was made due to the "current public health situation", Microsoft said.

Update KB4550969 moves 1809 PCs up to build 17763.1192 and includes 27 bug fixes. One of them fixes a bug affecting pasting mixed content of images and text from Word and Internet Explorer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Microsoft has dialed back its update frequency. Normally, it releases Patch Tuesday security updates on the second Tuesday of each month and calls these the 'B' release.

It also releases optional 'C' and 'D' non-security updates in the third and fourth weeks of each month. These latest Windows 10 updates are the C release.

Last month, Microsoft said it was pausing all non-security releases for all supported versions of Windows beginning in May. It will still release Patch Tuesday updates as usual. The move should reduce the load for users and admins when resources are already strained.

Microsoft may release a D non-security update or even an out-of-band security update before the end of the month. But otherwise the next update will be Patch Tuesday on May 11, 2020.