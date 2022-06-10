Windows 11: Microsoft gives Notepad an update it thinks you will enjoy

Image: Shutterstock / photobyphotoboy

There aren't many Windows-on-Arm PCs out there yet, but when they do arrive Microsoft's Windows Notepad app will be ready for them.

The freshly updated Notepad app with native Arm64 support is rolling out now to Windows Insiders on Windows 11 Microsoft's Dev, Beta and Release Preview channels.

The Arm64 Notepad app should be a faster and better performing app on Windows 11, according to Microsoft. Users can try it by updating to versions 11.2204 and higher, according to Microsoft's Windows Insiders blog which notes: "We are rolling out changes to Notepad that we think the community will enjoy."

SEE: The 10 best Windows laptops: Top notebooks, 2-in-1s, and ultraportables

Windows 11 users should also notice that scrolling large files and replacing large amounts of text performs better on devices in Notepad version 11.2205 and higher, which is available in the Dev channel.

On accessibility, Microsoft improved Notepad for screen readers. Specific improvements include text scaling and accessibility "access keys" that are displayed in the window under File, Edit and View menu options.

These and other accessibility-focussed assistive technologies are available in version 11.2204 and higher in all channels. More improvements are available in version 11.2205 and higher in the Dev channel, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft is working on developer tools that aim to woo developers to create more apps for existing and future Windows-on-Arm devices. Microsoft last week announced Project Volterra, a partnership with Qualcomm that will soon give developers Arm-native Microsoft dev tools to build apps that use on-device AI processing. Qualcomm is expected to release an improved WoA processor in the second half of 2023.

Microsoft also has an update for its Windows 11 Media Player app too in version 11.2205 and higher of the app, which is available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The company refreshed Media Player for Windows 11 in November. The app, which replaced Groove Music, lets users browse, manage, and watch their local video collection as well as the music playback features and playlist management.

The app now has better performance on devices hosting large media collections. It also allows user to sort songs and albums by the date the file was added to a collection. Apparently, this was a top requested feature by users.

Microsoft also improved its support for CD playback, a feature it started rolling out in March. This now adapts better to theme changes and has a better media content drag-and-drop experience. It's available to all Windows Insiders.