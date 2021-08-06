Windstream internet review

Windstream Internet is a company in business since 2006 with several high-quality internet options for just under half the states in America. Some of the highlights include no data caps, bundling discounts, no long-term contracts, and easy-to-understand plan options. Pricing depends heavily on where you're located within the service area, which makes the comparison to other companies a bit of a challenge. Speed-wise, even the slowest advertised plan carries 200Mbps of download speed, which is more than enough for most casual internet users.

Overall, Windstream is certainly a competitor that should make your shortlist of potential internet service providers (ISPs) if you fall within the service area.

Windstream internet overview

Currently, Windstream doesn't have much for ratings from some of the major players in the oversight industry like J.D. Power and the Better Business Bureau. Part of this could be because the company went through bankruptcy and restructuring as a private company that started last year and was finally approved by a judge a few months back.

While this might sound like a red flag, the new plan significantly lowers the company's debt and gives Windstream access to $2 billion to expand the Gig internet service to rural parts of the country. In other words, the company is using bankruptcy as an opportunity to create a stronger product for its current customers and deliver better service to other parts of America. Specifically, it looks like the company is aiming to bring enhanced coverage to rural parts of America that ISPs often overlook.

Pros:

No long-term contracts: month-to-month, cancel anytime.

Bundling deals available for customers also looking for TV and phone service

Options available for residential, business, enterprise, or wholesale

Cons:

Variable pricing based on your location

Service is limited to some communities across 21 different states

Availability

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Windstream internet plans and prices

Plan Download Speed Price Number of Devices Supported Kinetic 200 200Mbps Varies N/A Kinetic 500 500Mbps Varies N/A Kinetic GIG 1GB (1000Mbps) Varies N/A *Data accurate as of 9/21/2020







Windstream speeds and data caps

Windstream estimated speeds

With Windstream, you've got three different options when it comes to speed: 200Mbps, 500Mbps, or the 1GB plan. While this is fewer options than some other providers, it's really all you need. You've got a slower and more affordable option, a middle of the road option, and for those looking to increase their internet speed to the max, an option for that. Some providers offer way more flexibility, which sounds good in theory, but it could be overkill with too many options.

The company doesn't list upload speeds, but we expect them to be on par with the rest of the ISP industry leaders.

Data caps

A concern you need to consider when looking at internet providers is whether there is a cap on the amount of data you can use every month. When it comes to Windstream, all plans have no data caps and no overage charges.

Additionally, the company states it doesn't manage network congestion by reducing the speed on higher-data-using customers (a practice known as throttling).

Our pick for Windstream internet plan

Kinetic Gig : Best for streaming, gaming, and video meetings

: Best for streaming, gaming, and video meetings Kinetic 200: Best for everyday use like social media, research, email, and streaming

Windstream internet highlights

Contracts and fees

One of the great features uncovered during our Windstream internet reviews is that there are no long-term contracts. Each of the three available residential internet accounts operates on a month-to-month basis, which gives you the user a lot of flexibility. If you're not happy with your service, you can contact the company and cancel it.

As many ISPs work in hidden costs that increase through the lifespan of your contract, this is another welcome sight. Additionally, the cost transparency ensures you won't walk into any surprises.

Notable fees:

Varies by contract: No additional details provided by website or customer service

Customer service

Compared with other ISP companies, Windstream has a comparable number of complaints on some of the major sources like the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Unfortunately, the details for those complaints have been hidden from the BBB website and marked as resolved or answered. While it's good to see that the company is taking an active approach to handling complaints, it would be nice to be able to see what people were struggling with.

If you choose to get your internet through Windstream and run into the need for support, you do have several avenues to get assistance. The company offers phone support, live chat, email, and FAQs to help. One thing that's nice about the phone support is that all agents seem well-trained and fluent in English.

The agents do even take down a phone number at the beginning of your call to call you back in case you get disconnected. While this is great in theory, we were disconnected during the review process and didn't receive a callback. One-off instance? Maybe, but it didn't leave a good impression.

Additional features

Starting at $9.99 per month, the company offers Kinetic Secure by Windstream. The service provides added security enhancements to help beef up the quality of your online experience. Tenets of the service include parental controls, enhanced browsing protection, identity theft protection, and an upgraded tech support experience. While we think these would be better off just included with the service, it's still nice to know they're available options.

Additionally, the company offers TV and phone services that can be bundled with any of the internet plans for additional service and savings.

For business and enterprise-level customers, Windstream offers several customizable and scalable plans to meet your internet needs. Fiber internet starts at $49.99 monthly with a two-year commitment.

Windstream vs competitors

*Prices for stand-alone internet service, current as of 9/21/2020. Prices may vary by location. Contract length may vary, and it's subject to the starting price presented above.

Is Windstream internet any good?

From our Windstream Internet review, it looks like the company is certainly a contender when it comes to ISP options.

The company offers three great options that each meets a different service need. Windstream has a "slower" option for people that don't have high-speed needs. Above that, there's a middle-of-the-road option and a high-speed option that is on par with the fastest options on the market.

It's also important to note that the "slowest" advertised option is still faster than the speeds you'll get with other companies (200Mbps). With these speeds, you can still download an entire HD movie in less than one minute.

So, overall, Windstream is certainly a good option. It would be nice to see more accessible pricing, and for the company to expand service beyond the 21 states, it currently services.

Windstream FAQ

What is Windstream's best plan, and how much does it cost? Windstream's best plan depends on your needs. Unless you're a heavy gamer or have high streaming demands, the most basic Kinetic 200Mbps plan should be more than enough speed. The price of this plan depends on where you're located within the company's 21-state coverage area.

Where is Windstream available? Currently, you can get Windstream service in 21 different states across the U.S. Most of the states are located in the eastern half of the U.S., the midwest, and the southwest. While service is offered in these states, it's not available in every community. You will need to check with the company to see if your address is included in the coverage area.

What is Windstream Kinetic internet? Windstream's Kinetic Internet is the company's high-speed home and business internet solution. For residential, service comes in three separate plans with download speeds ranging from 200Mbps to 1GB.