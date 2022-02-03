Winter Olympics 2022: How to watch the games in Beijing

(Image: Getty)

The Winter Olympics are back, meaning you'll have two weeks to watch more than 100 events across 15 different sports.

Since the Summer Olympics happened only six months ago due to being postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, we get a rare occurrence where two Olympic Games happen within a year.

NBC said this year's Winter Olympics would have the most coverage of any Winter Olympic Games to date at 2,800 hours. Here's how to tune into all the action.

When and where are the Olympics this year? The 2022 Winter Olympics are happening in Beijing, China, with some events being held in the neighboring cities of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. The games take place over two weeks: from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 20.

Where can you watch the Winter Olympics online? Here are all your streaming options:

CABLE

If you have cable TV, you'll be able to watch the Olympics daily on your local NBC channel as well as the USA Network and CNBC.

PEACOCK

Peacock, which is owned by NBC, is also the home to the Olympics this year. While you can stream Olympic news, recaps, and game highlights for free, Peacock's premium plans ($4.99 to $9.99 per month) allow you access to complete coverage of the games.

NBC SPORTS

NBCsports.com and NBCOlympics.com are also good places to catch the games. You'll find a full schedule of events, as well medal counts and athlete profile pages.

OTHER STREAMING SERVICES

Of course, you can also stream the Olympics on Sling TV , YouTube TV , and Hulu Plus Live TV.