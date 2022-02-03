Winter Olympics 2022: How to watch the games in Beijing

The Winter Olympics are back, meaning you'll have two weeks to watch more than 100 events across 15 different sports.
Since the Summer Olympics happened only six months ago due to being postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, we get a rare occurrence where two Olympic Games happen within a year.
NBC said this year's Winter Olympics would have the most coverage of any Winter Olympic Games to date at 2,800 hours. Here's how to tune into all the action.
When and where are the Olympics this year?
The 2022 Winter Olympics are happening in Beijing, China, with some events being held in the neighboring cities of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. The games take place over two weeks: from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 20.
Where can you watch the Winter Olympics online?
Here are all your streaming options:
CABLE
If you have cable TV, you'll be able to watch the Olympics daily on your local NBC channel as well as the USA Network and CNBC.
PEACOCK
Peacock, which is owned by NBC, is also the home to the Olympics this year. While you can stream Olympic news, recaps, and game highlights for free, Peacock's premium plans ($4.99 to $9.99 per month) allow you access to complete coverage of the games.
NBC SPORTS
NBCsports.com and NBCOlympics.com are also good places to catch the games. You'll find a full schedule of events, as well medal counts and athlete profile pages.
OTHER STREAMING SERVICES
Of course, you can also stream the Olympics on Sling TV , YouTube TV , and Hulu Plus Live TV.
What are the key events to watch?
OPENING CEREMONY
To kick off the official start of the games, the Opening Ceremony takes place Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 a.m. ET. Tune in to watch the Parade of Nations with athletes from 91 countries, as well as watch the Olympic torch get lit. However, NBC and Peacock will re-air the Opening Ceremony during Friday night primetime, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
FIGURE SKATING
Figure skating is the most popular watched Winter Olympic sport in the US. This year, the Women's Single Skating final takes place Monday, Feb. 7, the Men's Single Skating final takes place Thursday, Feb. 10, and the Ice Dancing final takes place Monday, Feb. 14.
SKI JUMPING
Ski Jumping is also a favorite sport to watch, given athletes approach 60 mph before jumping off an edge and flying in the sky at the length of an American football field (including the end zones). The Women's Normal Hill Individual final round is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, while the Men's Normal Hill Individual finals are Sunday, Feb. 6.
BOBSLEIGH
Another popular Winter Olympics sport to catch is the bobsleigh competition. A new addition to the sport this year is the Women's Monobob event, which is an individual version of the bobsleigh event in which one athlete does the pushing, driving, and braking, instead of multiple athletes working together. To catch the first ever Women's Monobob event, the final is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13.
The team bobsleigh events occur as follows: the 2-Man Final on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and the 2-Woman final and the 4-Man final on Saturday, Feb. 19.
CLOSING CEREMONY
The Closing Ceremony celebrate all the athletes' victories and end the two-week games with a bang. The Olympic Flag will also be passed to Italy, which is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Closing Ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb.
