Wix partners with Stripe, HP to launch Wix POS

Wix announced Tuesday the launch of Wix POS solutions, a new point-of-sale hardware and software bundle for business owners who want to accept in-person payments connected to their Wix online storefront.

The Wix Retail POS hardware kits come with an HP terminal that is pre-installed with the Wix POS software, which Wix develops in-house and provides at no additional cost. Transactions are processed through Wix Payments via the Stripe Terminal card reader, with standard, fixed processing rates for in-person payments.

The POS services are integrated with Wix e-commerce accounts, providing fully synced inventory, orders, fulfillment, CRM, analytics, data and reports, Wix said. All sales are automatically reflected across the Wix POS device, Wix Business Manager and Wix Owner app.

With the launch of its POS offering, Wix said it is expanding its website creation platform into an end-to-end commerce platform that lets is customers transact across channels and manage their business and payment needs through a single provider.

"We strive to provide Wix business owners with a complete business solution, and we're thrilled to extend our offering to the physical world," said Liat Karpel Gurwicz, head of e-commerce marketing at Wix. "The launch of our own POS solution comes at a time when businesses must have the agility to move seamlessly between their online presence and offline POS."

Wix is selling its POS services in four different kits. The premium tier is equipped with HP hardware, including a terminal with customer display, cash drawer, barcode scanner, receipt printer and the Stripe Terminal card reader. Wix POS is currently available only to US-based Wix stores users and requires a verified Wix Payments account for purchase. Wix said it plans to expand its POS services to other countries over time.

As of Dec. 31, Wix had 5.5 million premium subscribers and 196.7 million registered users.

