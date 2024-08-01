Workday's new AI tools make finding talent (and getting hired) easier

Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images

Matching the right talent to an open role can be challenging, both for recruiters and jobseekers. High volumes of applications make it difficult for recruiters to identify the best candidates, and equally difficult for candidates to stand out. That's where AI can help -- and talent software company Workday is capitalizing on it.

On Thursday, Workday announced that two tools from HR company HiredScore, AI for Recruiting and AI for Talent Mobility, will now be available on the platform, allowing organizations to leverage AI for their employment needs.

Also: 3 ways to help your staff use generative AI confidently and productively

HiredScore AI for Recruiting helps organizations streamline finding the best talent with fewer tedious, manual tasks. For example, the product leverages AI to identify candidates who best match open requisitions using data-driven insights and resurface highly qualified applicants who previously applied.

It also shows candidates other job openings for which they are qualified, helping connect businesses to the best applicants.

"Inefficient processes can delay hiring and put undue burden on recruiters and managers, and can result in both internal and external candidates being overlooked," Aashna Kircher, Workday Group GM of CHRO Products, said in a statement. "Workday is delivering AI to rapidly transform how organizations manage talent – to help them find the right person for the right job at the right time."

HireScore AI for Talent Mobility presents employees with career development opportunities and tailored internal job recommendations, which, according to the release, increases internal application rates by 40% and an employee's likelihood of applying to an internal job by 2.3 times.

Also: What's stranger than AI? These new job roles

Workday customers with Workday Recruiting can purchase HiredScore AI for Recruiting today. HiredScore AI for Talent Mobility is available to select existing Workday enterprise customers with Workday Talent Optimization.

The company also added new AI features to its Workday Job Architecture, including offering skills suggestions for job profiles, generating job profiles, surfacing market-trending skills suggestions from the Workday customer base contributing data, and debuting a new Intelligent Job Architecture Hub. These updates will all begin rolling out to Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) customers this year.