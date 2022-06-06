WWDC 2022: Apple's new M2-Powered MacBook Air and refreshed MacBook Pro

Apple's most budget-friendly MacBook saw its first major update since the introduction of the original M1 processor.
Apple's best-selling laptop saw several external and internal refreshes, let's take a look at them.
The new MacBook Air will serve as one of the debut platforms for the new M2 chip. Apple promises this new CPU will use its 5nm footprint and 20 billion transistors to provide 18% improved performance over its M1-powered predecessor.
Apple's upgraded silicon is designed to be as power-efficient as possible as well, providing the same battery life as the M1 MacBook Air with 18 hours of video playback.
The MacBook Air's losing its wedge-shaped design for the first time. Instead, Apple is opting for an 11.3mm thin squared-off configuration, much closer to the MacBook Pro's aesthetic. However, unlike the Pro, the new MacBook Air will come in a quartet of colors: Silver, Space Grey, Starlight, and Midnight.
The redesigned, all-aluminum unibody design takes up 20% less volume, according to Apple. It weighs 2.7 pounds.
Apple's latest iteration of its magnet-based, breakaway charger is returning to the MacBook Air line. This time around, the charging port will support fast-charging technology that can bring the MacBook Air up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. This is made possible by a new 68-watt fast charger.
Apple also plans to introduce a new compact wall charger with 2 USB-C ports to simultaneously charge 2 devices.
Adding a MagSafe port means the two included Thunderbolt ports will be left free for peripherals and other purposes.
Aside from the duo of Thunderbolt ports, the only other port is a revamped 3.5mm audio jack that supports high-impedance headphones.
This new 13.6-inch display supports 500 nits of brightness, thinner borders, and 1 billion colors in a package that Apple claims is 25% brighter than its predecessor's display.
The new MacBook Air webcam has a 1080p resolution. Apple claims this is twice the resolution as its predecessor (720p). It also supports twice the lowlight performance, the manufacturer claims.
The MacBook Air's new audio hardware includes a four-speaker array that is designed to increase stereo separation. Meanwhile, its new three-mic input supports beamforming for better audio pickup.
Both units are expected to be available starting in July 2022.
The new MacBook Air will begin at $1,199, or $1,099 for education customers.
The existing M1 MacBook Air will also remain on sale for $999.
The upgraded MacBook Pro models packing the M2 chip will start at $1,299, or $1,199 for education customers.