Xfinity home security review

Xfinity is a household name, and its home security equipment is of high quality for a reasonable price. We give it a 4 out of 5 because its intelligent equipment minimizes false alarms and keeps you plugged into your system and smart home all inside one user-friendly app. Another impressive feature that makes Xfinity home security systems stand out is the ability to access live feeds and video storage on your TV and even use voice commands to control your TV display.

To help you decide if Xfinity home security is a good fit for you, we will cover other criteria, including Xfinity's security plans, availability, contract and pricing details, and customer service history.

Pros:

Financing option for equipment available with a long-term contract

Security camera detects people, vehicles, and pets to send smart notifications and minimize false alarms

Bundled price when combined with internet or cable service

Cons:

Professional monitoring is required, and monthly rates are not cheap

Video surveillance increases your monthly rate by $10

Only one smart device offered -- limited smart devices supported

Xfinity Home Security: 4/5

You get cutting-edge equipment for a great value, but it doesn't fare well in customer service

Plans

Plan Availability Prices starting at Contract length Home Security Plan 50 states $40/month 1 month if you purchase equipment upfront or 24 months with financing Home Security Plus Plan 50 states $50/month 1 month if you purchase equipment upfront or 24 months with financing

Data effective as of 05/01/2020

Xfinity offers a starter home monitoring plan that includes home automation and an advanced monitoring plan for AI-enabled surveillance cameras.

Xfinity has two professional monitoring plans: the Home Security Plan for $40/month or the Home Security Plus Plan for $50/month. While there's no cheap starting plan for monitoring or a choice to self-monitor, you do get smart home capability, and home automation included even in the first plan. Compare this to other nationwide providers, like Protect America, which starts with lower professional monitoring plans at $19.99/month, and even Ring Alarm (which provides home automation but no professional monitoring) for a cheap starting rate of $10/month.

Who is each plan best for?

Home Security Plan: Best for renters or homeowners who want all the home security basics plus smart home control and automation

Home Security Plus Plan: Best for families who want to monitor activities at their home from afar closely -- the AI-enabled camera registers people and cars, so you can keep track of deliveries, cleaning services, and other affairs wherever you are

Availability

Xfinity serves all 50 states nationwide. As opposed to getting service from a local provider like Alarm New England, for example, this gives you the freedom to move out of state without losing coverage. Unfortunately, DIY monitoring is not an option, but you can go contract-free as long as you purchase your equipment upfront.

Contract & pricing

Xfinity offers a base equipment package for $360, which is ideal for apartments or small homes with one or two entrances. The Complete Home System is $480 with an HD security camera. Xfinity offers you a financing option in which you can pay for your equipment over a 24-month period. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, and no contract is required if you buy your equipment upfront. Pricing for the systems is competitive with other nationwide providers, such as Frontpoint, which starts at around $360 and goes up to over $500.

Customer service

Many customers give Xfinity a low customer service rating, reporting hidden fees. For example, there's an extra $10/month added to your monthly monitoring rate per camera for video surveillance, and Xfinity doesn't advertise this on its website.

Xfinity as a company has only a C+ Better Business Bureau rating, though it raked in the $13 billion range within 2019 alone. Being large enables the company to provide good deals and financing on equipment. However, the tradeoff is that it's harder to get helpful attention to your issues.

If customer service is important to you, going with a smaller company devoted only to home security, such as Abode or Frontpoint, might be a better avenue.

Xfinity vs other providers

Prices starting at Monitoring options Installation options Blue by ADT $20/month Professional DIY Vivint $29.99/month‌ Professional Professional‌ SimpliSafe $14.99/month DIY and professional DIY and professional

Data effective as of 05/01/2020

FAQ

Does Xfinity require a contract? Xfinity provides professional monitoring without requiring a long-term commitment. Instead of a long-term contract, you pay for a month-to-month service. However, if you opt to finance your equipment, you must enter a 24-month contract for monitoring service.

Is the Xfinity motion sensor pet-sensitive? No. The motion sensor is designed to ignore pets as large as 85 lbs.

Does Xfinity require a Wi-Fi or cellular connection? Xfinity relies on your Wi-Fi connection but has a cellular backup system.

Is Xfinity smart home compatible? Xfinity offers some smart devices, such as the Zen Thermostat for home automation. However, it isn't the most compatible system if you already own smart home devices since Apple HomeKit and Z-Wave products aren't supported.



