Xiaomi expands smart wearable device range with Smart Glasses

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has unveiled its Smart Glasses, a wearable device designed with its own independent Android operating capability.

In addition to displaying basic notifications such as incoming calls and texts, the Smart Glasses can also independently -- through its integrated XiaoAI voice assistant system -- complete functions such as navigation, take photos, photo translations, and transcribe audio into text with translations in real-time.

While it sports an ordinary glasses design, the Smart Glasses features a 5MP camera on the front of the glasses, in-built microphone, quad-core ARM processor, and a display chip roughly the size of a grain of rice.

It also has a MicroLED optical waveguide display that Xiaomi claims can "accurately transmit light beams to the human eye through the microscopic grating structure of the optical waveguide lens".

"Xiaomi Smart Glasses integrates a total of 497 components including miniature sensors and communication modules, so it is not just a 'second screen' for your smartphone, but instead functions as a new smart terminal with independent operating capability," the Chinese smartphone maker said.

The unveiling of the Smart Glasses come days after Facebook announced its own version, the Ray-Ban Stories. The social media giant touted, when introducing its smart glasses, that it would give users another way to capture memories.

Xiaomi also recently announced it would offer three generations of Android systems upgrades and four years of security patches for its Xiaomi 11T series -- Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T -- with availability to vary from market to market.

While the upgrades for other devices are not included at this time, the company said it would evaluate the possibility of extending the services to more Xiaomi devices.

"It is not a simple task for Xiaomi and its team to provide system updates and security patches to all of its previous smartphone models. However, the prospect of this challenge and meeting the desires of our customers is exciting," Xiaomi product and technology head Albert Shan said.

"On one hand, we're once again fulfilling Xiaomi's brand promise to its global users – to provide amazing products. On the other hand, gradually extending the service life cycle of Xiaomi smartphones is a progressive move that furthers Xiaomi's sustainability and environmental responsibility goals."

