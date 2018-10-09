Google, Xiaomi announce Mi Box S Android TV streaming box

During Tuesday's Made by Google event, Xiaomi announced it will soon begin selling the Mi Box S in the US.

The Mi Box S is a set-top streaming box that features Google Assistant, is powered by a quad-core processor and runs Android TV 8.1. The Mi Box S also comes with Chromecast functionality built-in, and support for 4K and HDR content. The Mi Box S is a global version of Xiaomi's Mi Box 4.

Image: Xiaomi

Android TV users have access to 3,000 apps and channels.

This is the second such partnership from Google and Xiaomi, with the first Mi Box in the US launching in 2016. An earlier FCC filing, as Variety reported last June, revealed the Mi Box 4 would eventually make its way to the US, but the timing was unclear.

The Mi Box S is available for pre-order starting today for $60 and will begin shipping to customers on Oct. 19. Users can order through Walmart.com.