You can access Google's latest AI experiments with Google Labs. Here's how

Google has generative AI experiments that can optimize your workflow and even compose messages.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Editor on
Google Labs
Google

Although Google Bard is the only one of Google's AI models that's generally available, the company has many different projects under wraps that have the capability of transforming your entire workflow, helping you generate music, and more. Although these projects haven't been released yet, the good news is you can try them out via Google Labs

Google Labs is Google's platform where users can test out the company's early ideas for features and products, and provide feedback that affects whether the experiments are deployed and what changes are made before they are released. 

AlsoBack to school? How ChatGPT can help you with your essay writing

Currently available on Google Labs are some of the company's latest projects, including: Search Labs, Google's new Search with AI; Workspace Labs, the AI-infused Google Workspace; Notebook LM, Google's first AI notebook; and MusicLM, Google's first AI music generator. 

Many of the experiments require you to enroll on a waitlist in Google Labs, and once you get off the list, you are able to start tinkering with Google's latest technology. 

How to join Google Labs' waitlists 

If you're interested, you can sign up for Google Labs' different waitlists today. Here's how. 

1. Visit the Google Labs page

Visit the Google Labs homepage, where you will see a variety of different experiments that you can sign up to and be an early tester. 

Right now, the list of available experiments includes Project IDX, Magic Compose in Messages, AI-powered Google Search, Google Workspace, NotebookLM, and MusicLM. 

Also: Google Labs rolls out its 'AI-first notebook'

Once you find the experiment you want to sign up for, you can proceed to the next step. 

Google Lab's experiments homepage
Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

2. Sign in to your personal Google account or follow specific instructions

Once you find the experiment you want to participate in, you can click the blue button where it says "Join waitlist". 

At this point, for most experiments, such as Google Search, NotebookLM, and MusicLM, it will redirect you to sign in to your Google account. 

Also: Google's AI-powered search summary now points you to its online sources

You can then log in using your personal Google account, or create one if you don't have one. It is important to note that you should not use your work Gmail account as it won't be eligible to participate. 

In some other experiments, such as Messages, there are specific instructions that you need to follow to be an early user. In those cases, just follow the necessary steps to get you signed up. 

Google sign in page screenshot
Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

3. Join the waitlist

After you sign in, you will be able to join the waitlist by clicking on a variation of the "Join waitlist" button, depending on the experiment. Once you click, you are all set. 

Search Labs Join Waitlist Screenshot
Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

4. Wait for the email saying you are off the list

Now that you've joined the waitlist, make sure to check the email associated with the account you used to sign up as this is how you'll be notified if you've gained access. Good luck!

You're on the list screenshot from Google
Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET
