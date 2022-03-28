Why you can trust ZDNet
You can invest in PvP International, the web's first true online hub for gamers -- new investments close April 8th

The loud upstart is taking on both players and backers as they stake their place in the gaming landscape.

Twitch is home to more than 140 million active users each month, live streaming all their gaming action for the world to see. It's great for streaming, but if you want to engage with fellow gamers or really dig in and discuss the gaming world, the Twitch app is just too basic and limited to be a true social hub.

Meanwhile, Facebook has loads of various gaming subcommunities, but few of the live gaming and other game-centric features that true lovers of the pastime demand. Heck, you even have to play and interact entirely under your own boring name. For decades, there's never been a true web hub catering directly to gamers -- until PvP International

After a radically successful beta launch, the exploding new social hive is welcoming new members in droves and actively taking on new investors who see the earning potential in a community of gamers rabid to get their game on 24/7/365.

PvP promises to be the new ground zero of gaming action for fans of most of today's hottest online multiplayer titles. It's a positive environment where players can make and coordinate with friends, show off their digital achievements, and play any of more than 60 different titles, whether they're on a console or a computer, an Xbox or a PlayStation.

The cornerstone of the PvP experience starts with their innovative Squad Finder feature. After setting up a profile, users with Squad Finder start engaging, opening up a lobby to chat with other fans. Players can invite friends to join their squad or join a handful of other squads across any of the dozens of games that PvP features. 

While the ability to share live streams and play against competitors worldwide is a huge draw, PvP International truly stands out with an assortment of features to help gamers connect and really make a name for themselves on the platform.

Profiles are adorned with prime gaming achievements, including video highlights. Promote that gaming glory through engagement, and grow a following all inside the platform.

Meanwhile, Squad Finder's unique algorithm does matchmaking of its own, allowing gamers to pair with other players who are good matches for their interests and skill levels.

As gamers start congregating under the PvP banner, the company is also calling for investors interested in getting in at the start of a new destination space for the world's most extensive entertainment community. With organic growth of almost 700% in 2021 and projections of more than 2 million active users by the time 2023 rolls around, PvP organizers are anticipating revenue reaching $100 million in 2024. 

For as little as $500, investors can buy in now (hurry, new investments end April 8th!) and pick up common stock in PvP, joining a crowdfunding campaign that has already generated more than $2 million in new investment. 

Prices are subject to change.

