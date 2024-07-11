You can now easily move your photos from Google Photos to iCloud Photos. Here's how

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

Three years ago, Apple and Google released a tool that lets you transfer photos from an iCloud account to Google Photos. It took a while, but you're finally getting a little reciprocity if you want to switch from Android to iOS.

Today, the Data Transfer Initiative announced that Apple and Google are expanding on that earlier tool and letting you transfer Google Photos collections to iCloud Photos. The tool will be rolling out over the next week.

Also: Magic Editor and other AI features in Google Photos are coming to your phone for free

Both Google and Apple have released support pages explaining the process. Here's how to move your pictures:

Turn on iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive if they're not already enabled, and make sure you have enough iCloud storage.

Head to Google Takeout.

Choose which albums you want to transfer (the default is all photos).

Select the third-party service you want to move your photos to. Right now, the only options are Flickr, Microsoft OneDrive, and SmugMug, but iCloud should arrive within a few days.

Apple says you can only transfer basic photo and video files to iCloud Photos. Other file types like Motion Photos, Live Photos, or Memories are a no-go. Transferred photos should include all original metadata, descriptions, and file names.

Once the transfer finishes, you'll get an email with a link to find your photos in iCloud. Your Google account will no longer have access to iCloud after the transfer, Google says, but it might still appear in iCloud settings. If it does, you can remove it.

Google notes that the visibility of transferred photos and videos depends on iCloud sharing permissions. If you transfer items again, Google will send a new copy, and if you cancel your Google Takeout request, there may be a delay before you can request it again.

Also: Apple overhauls iCloud for Windows with new features and fixes

Accounts for children or accounts through a school or organization aren't eligible for photo transfers.

Apple says the transfer may take several hours or even several days depending on how many files you have, and that your original photos will stay in your Google account.