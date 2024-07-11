You can now get SpaceX's Starlink Mini internet antenna that can fit in your backpack

Image courtesy of @michaelnicollsx, VP of Starlink Engineering at SpaceX

SpaceX's satellite internet is getting a lot more portable and a lot more available. The startup known for its space-powered Starlink internet program has introduced a mobile mini antenna that's small enough to fit in a backpack.

In announcing the product on X in June, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote, "I just set it up right now and am writing this post through space. Took less than 5 mins. Easily carried in a backpack. This product will change the world." Musk followed up by posting a purported speed test for the connection, showing a 100 Mbps download speed, an 11.5 Mbps upload speed, and a 23ms latency.

When the device debuted last month, it was tied to a residential Starlink subscription, meaning not just anyone could sign up. That requirement has since been removed, and Starlink Mini is now open to everyone.

The Mini, which costs $599, provides internet access anywhere in the US, SpaceX says, with a cap of 50GB of data for $30 per month. Usage beyond that cap costs $1 per gigabyte. The company did say, however, that "our goal is to reduce the price of Starlink, especially for those around the world where connectivity has been unaffordable or completely unavailable," so it's possible that $599 is an early-adopter price.

The device weighs just over two pounds and measures 12 inches by 10 inches by 1.5 inches, which is only a little bigger than a piece of paper (but much thicker, of course). Starlink Mini is significantly smaller and lighter than a regular Starlink dish, and uses a lot less power. If you're concerned about keeping Starlink Mini safe outdoors, you should know that it's designed to work in temperatures from -22°F to 122°F and is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

If you often find yourself in places without a cell connection, the Starlink Mini just might be for you.