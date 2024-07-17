You can still buy the Meta Quest 3 for $70 off during Prime Day - and I wouldn't wait

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to shop if you've been holding out for a deal on just about anything, from air fryers to Kindles to even VR headsets. That's right, for the first time in forever, the Meta Quest 3 -- which ZDNET crowned Product of the Year in 2023 -- has been discounted by $70, making it more accessible at $429. Here's what you get for the money and why it may well be the best gaming deal this Prime Day.

While it's not as ambitious of a product as Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro, the Meta Quest 3 is arguably the best entry point for both virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) experiences for consumers. I chalk that up to the new hardware spread across the headset, including the 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye displays, the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, and six advanced camera sensors with high-res color and two RGB cameras, all of which contribute to an immersive and adaptive experience.

The improved sensors with the third-generation model are noticeable as soon you jump into the new introductory game, First Encounters, from automatically mapping of your guardian area as you walk around the room to when the aliens invade you by virtually cracking through your walls and ceiling.

The Quest 3 comes with two Touch Plus controllers that make navigating the software more intuitive, though you can also do so controller-free, gesturing and pinching your fingers to select items and move them around. Since the Quest 3 launched late last year, it's received several notable updates, including support for watching spatial videos, in-browser Netflix, Travel Mode, and more.

To recap, Amazon has discounted the Meta Quest 3 by $70 during Prime Day, so you can pick up the 128GB variant for as low as $429. Keep in mind that only the base configuration is on sale, so you'll have to settle for the 128GB of storage. From my usage, that's more than enough to warm yourself up to VR/MR and download a few extra titles for later.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.