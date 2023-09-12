'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Your AirPods Pro 2 are about to get an upgrade, and it's a big deal
If you've Googled "What are the best earbuds?" you may have stumbled across the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Most people will rave about both, making the choice between the two uniquely challenging.
On September 18, Apple will officially release iOS 17, its latest installment of the iPhone operating system. But within iOS 17 are some major software updates for the AirPods Pro 2, closing the gap Sony between its earbuds and Apple's earbuds software.
Also: Everything Apple announced today: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods
Additionally, Apple announced that the AirPods Pro 2 will have a USB-C charging port, leaving the Lightning charger behind. Sony released the XM5 earbuds with a USB-C charging port, and both pairs of earbuds are compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers.
Here's why these new iOS 17 features are a big deal.
Prior to iOS17, the WF-1000XM5 had more premium features than the AirPods Pro 2, including Speak to Chat and Adaptive Sound Control.
Sony's Speak to Chat feature pauses the wearer's music when the earbuds detect the wearer is conversing with someone. The earbuds automatically switch to Ambient Sound mode, allowing the wearer to converse without removing their headphones.
Also: iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Should you upgrade and why?
Adaptive Sound Control learns the wearer's frequent locations and automatically adjusts headphone settings like volume and noise cancelation based on surrounding noise levels. If the wearer tends to have noise cancelation on while walking to the bus stop, the WF-1000XM5 will adjust accordingly.
Until iOS 17, the AirPods Pro 2 didn't have either one of these useful features. Now, Apple's Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio features operate in the same manner as Sony's Speak to Chat and Adaptive Sound Control features.
These two software upgrades eliminate key differences between the two earbuds, leaving only three major differences to influence your decision: A $50 price difference, earbud shape, and device integration.
At full price, the Sony WF-1000XM5 retail for $300, while the AirPods Pro 2 are $249. However, both earbuds are often sold for a discounted price at Best Buy and Amazon.
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are rounded, omitting stems that dangle from the ear. On the other hand, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 sport the traditional bud-attached-to-stem design.
Also: How to choose the best AirPods for you: ZDNET's buying guide
Like all Apple devices, the AirPods Pro 2 work best with other Apple devices. If you don't have Apple devices, you'll miss out on key features such as Personalized Spatial Audio and automatically switching your AirPods from one device to another.
But the WF-1000XM5 earbuds have multipoint connection, and the Sony Connect companion app offers comprehensive EQ settings no matter your device's operating system.