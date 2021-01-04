Your most annoying iOS annoyance

The other day I posted the five iOS bugs and annoyances that I would like Apple to fix this year. What was interesting was the response to this -- I had over a dozen emails and comments from readers about an annoyance that I'd never noticed, but now that I've seen it, yes, it annoys me.

Must read: Must-have tech gadgets to start 2021 the right way

One thing I've noticed about iOS is that Apple has given very little thought to managing apps. Getting a decent layout of icons is hard, and managing apps is stress-inducing. But readers have been plagued by another annoyance.

Say you have an app on your iPhone (or iPad), and it's buried somewhere (or one of the many pages you have, or in a folder). Now, you can search for the app using the search, and iOS will show it, but you can't see where the icon for the app is buried.

Now, this is not much of a problem if you want to run the app, but a problem is you want to delete it.

You need to see the icon to delete an app, and if you can't find it, you can't delete it.

Yeah, I agree, this is annoying! It seems that when Apple added the ability to put apps into folders, it forgot to upgrade the search ability to uncover these hidden apps.

Yup, this is something Apple needs to fix.

What are your biggest iOS (or Android) annoyances? Let me know.