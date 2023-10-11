'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Your Pixel Buds Pro just got a big update. Here's what's new and improved
A pretty big update for Pixel Buds Pro (currently 40% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) that was announced at last week's Made by Google event is already hitting devices.
Pixel Buds Pro 5.9, available today for most devices, is adding a number of features, but the biggest is Conversation Detection. When this is turned on, the buds use AI to detect when the user is having a conversation. When speech is heard, whatever is playing is paused and Transparency Mode is activated until the conversation is over. This allows the wearer to hear others more easily.
When the buds detect the conversation is over, the music resumes, as does Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise.
This feature was announced just last month for AirPods Pro 2, and it's been present for a while on Sony earbuds, so it's nice to see Google bring its buds on par with the competition.
To enable or disable this option, head to the "Sounds settings" section of your Pixel Buds app.
Also new in this feature drop is upgraded Bluetooth. Right now, the Pixel Buds Pro operate on a standard that's significantly behind. The 5.9 firmware lets the buds utilize new Super Wideband Bluetooth and Low Complexity Communication Codec.
In short, it takes advantage of a larger range of frequencies. Not only should this make for an improved audio streaming experience, but it should also improve phone call quality. Battery life should also see improvement, as well as your overall connection stability.
Lastly, for gamers, a new low latency mode should ensure that audio matches up with what's on screen as precisely as possible. Normally, there's a bit of latency, or lag, between audio and video when using Bluetooth simply because your brain processes these two things at different speeds. That lag wouldn't bother most people, but low-latency mode cuts it in half.
If you want to update your Buds to the newest version, check out the preferences section of the Pixel app, then more settings, and then firmware. If 5.9 is available to install, you'll see the option to do so. And if you want to pick up another set, now would be the time to do that, since they're 40% off for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days.