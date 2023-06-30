YouTube is testing an ad-blocker crackdown

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
YouTube is cracking down on some users that deploy ad blockers when watching YouTube videos.
In a Reddit post, a user shared a screenshot of the app warning them that "video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled."
Also: How to download YouTube videos for free, plus two other ways
Users will either have to turn off their ad blocker extension, allow YouTube specifically to bypass the ad blocker, or subscribe to YouTube Premium to watch YouTube ad-free. According to reporting from BleepingComputer, YouTube says the warning is part of a global experiment to urge users with ad blockers to disable them or subscribe to YouTube Premium.
YouTube also says that blocking video playback only occurs in "extreme cases" in which a user does not disable ad blockers after repeated warnings.
In recent months, YouTube has been experimenting with how to discourage users from using ad blockers on the site. In May, Reddit users with ad blockers received a pop-up message saying, "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube." Their options were to allow ads or try YouTube Premium.
Also: This new AI tool will summarize YouTube videos for you in seconds
YouTube launched in 2005 and was met with instant popularity. Almost a year after the site's launch, Google acquired it and has owned it ever since. If an advertiser chooses to run ads on YouTube, they will find cost-effective ad campaigns that reach many possible customers.
Additionally, YouTube allows YouTubers to monetize their videos by becoming a YouTube Partner. With this partnership, YouTubers can choose how many ads to place within their video to maximize their profits.
Also: Warning: Your private YouTube videos aren't 100% private
Because YouTube is a free site, it relies heavily on ad revenue, but some users think it is overstepping the imaginary line that decides, "How many ads are too many?"