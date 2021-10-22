Our contributors

In addition to our education-focused team of developers, writers, editors, researchers, and journalists, ZDNet spotlights expert voices from a variety of fields.

Genevieve Carlton

Genevieve holds a Ph.D. in history from Northwestern University. After earning her doctorate in early modern European history, she worked as an assistant professor of history at the University of Louisville, where she developed new courses on the history of science, Renaissance Italy, and the witch trials. Genevieve has published five peer-reviewed articles in top presses and a monograph with the University of Chicago Press. She also earned tenure with a unanimous vote before relocating to Seattle. Learn more about Carlton's work at genevievecarlton.com.

Nate Delesline III

Nate writes about the intersection of education and technology. He's also worked as a newspaper staff writer, covering K-12 and higher education, business, local government, and public safety. After living in five other states, Nate considers Virginia his home.

Tanika Johnson

Tanika is an education consultant, continuing education contributing faculty member, licensed professional counselor-mental health service provider, licensed mental health counselor, national certified counselor, board-certified telemental health provider, and certified clinical trauma professional. She holds professional teaching licenses in both psychology and special education. Additionally, she earned her Ed.D. and Ed.S. from Carson-Newman University, MA from Argosy University, BS from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and completed her teacher education program at Freed-Hardeman University. She has a wealth of experience with early childhood education, social and emotional development, education advocacy, and serving the special education community and exceptional needs of children, adolescents, and adults with disabilities.

Timon Kaple

Timon is a versatile writer and skilled storyteller with a background in qualitative research. His recent marketing and advertising clients include higher education specialists, music retailers, career counseling experts, and creatively focused outlets. Timon is also an ethnographer who focuses on sociolinguistics, music, and performance studies. He is a recipient of the Leftwich and Higginbotham Research Award from Indiana University.

Melissa Sartore

Melissa holds a Ph.D. in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her BA and MA in history are from Western Illinois University. A medievalist by training, she has published on outlawry in medieval England with additional publications on outlaws in popular culture and across geographic and historical boundaries.

Matthew Sweeney

Matthew received his BA in English with a specialization in English literature from Portland State University. His writings on music and culture have appeared in the publications Eleven PDX Magazine and Secret Decoder. In his free time, he enjoys reading, cinema, hiking, and cooking.

Megan Whitenton

Megan has contributed content to TheBestSchools.org for nearly a decade. She holds a BFA from California Institute of the Arts. Her background as an artist and art educator informs her writing and creative pursuits across fields like education, healthcare, technology, and fine arts. She also wrote for The Quad, helping college students make informed decisions about higher learning and vocational programs.

Doug Wintemute

Doug Wintemute is a Toronto-based freelance writer interested in higher learning and entertainment. He completed his BA and MA in English at York University, graduating summa cum laude and earning academic merit, research, and writing awards at both levels. Since 2014, he has contributed content and editorial work for award-winning digital trade publications, global SEO copywriting projects, and hugely popular online brands. He can be contacted through LinkedIn.