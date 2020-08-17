Zendure SuperTank Pro: Sneak peek at the world's best power bank

I've tested a lot of power banks, but none come close to the power, performance, and all-round robustness of the Zendure SuperTank. Until now.

I've got my hands on a new product from Zendure -- the SuperTank Pro. It's not out yet but I thought I've give you a sneak peek at this awesome power bank.

And it's already become my favorite power bank.

Zendure SuperTank Pro tech specs: Dimensions: 4.9" x 2.9" x 1.8" (124mm x 74.5mm x 45.5mm) Weight: 20.5oz / 580g Capacity: 26,800 mAh Cells: 8 Samsung high-density electric-vehicle battery cells Flight safe: Yes (rated at 96.48 watt-hours) Input: USB-C1/C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max Output: USB-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

USB-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

PPS: 5-11V, 5A

USB-C3/C4: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max Total DC Output: 138W Firmware upgrade: Yes, requires PC Display: OLED Screen Material: Aluminum shell with ABS & polycarbonate midframe View Now at Zendure

First impressions are very positive. The power bank is robust and delivers the promised power. The OLED display is clear and displays what's going on for each of the ports. Like the SuperTank, the SuperTank Pro offers a UPS/pass-through feature that allows you to charge the power bank and use the power bank to charge or power other devices, so it acts as a power distribution hub.

The power bank comes with a 1-meter USB-C-to-USB-C cable and a USB-C-to-USB-A adapter.

Everything is high quality, well-made, and oozes exceptional design and engineering.

For more information on the Zendure SuperTank Pro, check out this page. The SuperTank Pro is due to be launched on Kickstarter later this month.