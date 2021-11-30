Zscaler delivers strong Q1, sees revenue grow 62% year over year

Cybersecurity firm Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 revenue and profit that topped Wall Street analysts' expectations Tuesday afternoon.

Revenue in the quarter rose 62% year over year to $230.5 million, yielding a profit of 14 cents per share. Analysts had been modeling $208.43 million in revenue and 12 cents per share.

Non-GAAP net income reached $21 million in the quarter. The report sent Zscaler shares up more than 4% in late trading.

Zscaler CEO and Chairman Jay Chaudhry said CISOs and CIOs are looking to phase out legacy network security in favor of Zero Trust architecture, due to increasing cyber and ransomware risks and accelerating digital transformation.

"This architecture shift continues to drive strong demand for our Zero Trust Exchange platform," Chaudhry says in the report. "We delivered outstanding results for the first quarter."

For the current quarter, the company expects revenue of $240 million to $242 million and an EPS around 11 cents.

For the full-year fiscal 2022, the company predicted revenue in a range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion and EPS ranging from $0.50 to $0.52.