Zscaler revenue grows 57% year-over-year to $197.1 million in Q4

Cybersecurity firm Zscaler reported fiscal Q4 revenue and profit that topped Wall Street analysts' expectations this afternoon.

Revenue in the quarter rose 57% year over year to $197.1 million, yielding a profit of 14 cents a share.

Non-GAAP net income reached $20.3 million in the quarter. The report sent Zscaler shares up nearly 2% in late trading.

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry said the company had a "record number of large deals across diverse sectors" that drove the revenue growth and a 70% increase in billings year over year.

"Enterprises of all sizes are adopting Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange to accelerate their secure digital transformation journey as they turn away from legacy castle-and-moat security," Chaudhry said.

"We continue to invest and innovate across all our product pillars and help our customers adopt a Zero Trust architecture designed to secure the cloud and mobile world."

Analysts had been modeling $186.82 million and 9 cents per share.

For the current quarter, the company expects revenue of $210 million to $212 million and EPS around 12 cents.

For the full year fiscal 2022, the company predicted revenue in a range of $940 million to $950 million, and EPS ranging from $0.52 to $0.56.

This quarter the company announced integration with ServiceNow and was selected as a partner for the new Zero Trust Architecture Project by NIST's National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE).