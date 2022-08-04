Best online colleges in Indiana 2022

Online colleges in Indiana offer undergraduate and graduate students a range of choices. You can enjoy flexible course delivery, career-focused degrees, and traditional academic fields of study. Many schools design their programs specifically for working adults.
Distance education can prepare learners to find employment or advance their careers in Indiana's top industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, agriculture bioscience, life sciences, logistics and transportation, and technology.
Whether you're looking for bachelor's or master's degrees, our school rankings can launch your search for the right program.
1. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana
About the school: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis combined the Indianapolis campuses of IU and Purdue. Now a large research university, IUPIU serves distance learners with programs in business, education, healthcare, IT, and more.
Accreditation: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Grace College and Seminary
Winona Lake, Indiana
About the school: Evangelical Christian Grace College and Seminary offers online degree programs in ministry studies and leadership, business and management, education, and human services.
Accreditation: Grace College and Seminary is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Ball State University
Muncie, Indiana
About the school: Ball State University's distance learning options include full- and part-time degree programs for undergraduate and graduate students. Instruction is primarily asynchronous, but some programs may have some on-campus requirements.
Accreditation: Ball State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Indiana University Northwest
Gary, Indiana
About the school: Indiana University Northwest's professional online programs include business, education, healthcare, and IT. IU Northwest also offers degrees in humanities, languages, liberal studies, sciences, and sustainability studies.
Accreditation: Indiana University Northwest is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Bethel University
Mishawaka, Indiana
About the school: Online degree options at Bethel University include Christian and career-focused fields of study like behavioral and social science, business, education, Christian leadership, and ministry. Bethel is affiliated with the Missionary Church.
Accreditation: Bethel University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Huntington University
Huntington, Indiana
About the school: Huntington University's online programs follow a flexible, five-week format geared to adult learners pursuing their degrees in business, counseling, social work, and more. HU was founded by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ.
Accreditation: Huntington University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Indiana University Kokomo
Kokomo, Indiana
About the school: Online bachelor's degree programs at Indiana University Kokomo include applied science, digital media and storytelling, and medical imaging technology. IU Kokomo also offers online master's in fields like criminal justice and public safety and educational technology for learning.
Accreditation: Indiana University Kokomo is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Trine University
Angola, Indiana
About the school: Trine University gears its online degree programs to working adults and offers textbooks and students' first course free of charge. Professionally focused fields of study follow eight-week schedules.
Accreditation: Trine University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Indiana University South Bend
South Bend, Indiana
About the school: Indiana University South Bend's Center for Online Education offers bachelor's and master's degree programs in business, education, health, humanities, and STEM fields.
Accreditation: Indiana University South Bend is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Indiana Wesleyan University
Marion, Indiana
About the school: Affiliated with the Wesleyan Church, Indiana Wesleyan University offers distance learners a free online course trial and numerous financing choices. IWU serves working adults with the option to take one course at a time.
Accreditation: Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
