Best online colleges in Indiana 2022

Online colleges in Indiana offer undergraduate and graduate students a range of choices. You can enjoy flexible course delivery, career-focused degrees, and traditional academic fields of study. Many schools design their programs specifically for working adults.

Distance education can prepare learners to find employment or advance their careers in Indiana's top industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, agriculture bioscience, life sciences, logistics and transportation, and technology.

Whether you're looking for bachelor's or master's degrees, our school rankings can launch your search for the right program.

Top 5 online schools in Indiana: Quick facts

College School stats Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN Acceptance rate: 79%

Graduation rate: 51%

Nearly 8,000 online students

Monthly online info sessions for prospective students Grace College and Seminary

Winona Lake, IN Acceptance rate: 75%

Graduation rate: 72%

Bachelor's completion programs

Charis Fellowship affiliation Ball State University

Muncie, IN Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 61%

SAT scores not required

Nearly 40 online bachelor's and master's degrees Indiana University Northwest

Gary, IN Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 32%

Affordable tuition

30+ online bachelor's and master's degrees Bethel University

Mishawaka, IN Acceptance rate: 93%

Graduation rate: 66%

Six start dates per year for most programs

Missionary Church affiliation

The 10 best online colleges in Indiana

You can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology to provide objective, accurate, and up-to-date information.

Colleges and universities cannot pay for inclusion on our rankings lists. We do our own research, apply rigorous editing and fact-checking, and evaluate metrics including academic quality, affordability, and number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana



About the school: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis combined the Indianapolis campuses of IU and Purdue. Now a large research university, IUPIU serves distance learners with programs in business, education, healthcare, IT, and more.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Avg. annual net price: $12,416

$12,416 Student body population: 27,690

27,690 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 13

13 Number of online master's degrees: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-600; math 500-590

Critical reading 500-600; math 500-590 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Grace College and Seminary

Winona Lake, Indiana



About the school: Evangelical Christian Grace College and Seminary offers online degree programs in ministry studies and leadership, business and management, education, and human services.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $20,060

$20,060 Student body population: 1,919

1,919 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Four

Four Number of online master's degrees: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-620; math 520-610

Critical reading 500-620; math 520-610 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Grace College and Seminary is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Ball State University

Muncie, Indiana



About the school: Ball State University's distance learning options include full- and part-time degree programs for undergraduate and graduate students. Instruction is primarily asynchronous, but some programs may have some on-campus requirements.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $14,765

$14,765 Student body population: 20,319

20,319 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 12

12 Number of online master's degrees: 25

25 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.5; transfer, 2.0; graduate, 2.75

Undergraduate, 2.5; transfer, 2.0; graduate, 2.75 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Ball State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Indiana University Northwest

Gary, Indiana



About the school: Indiana University Northwest's professional online programs include business, education, healthcare, and IT. IU Northwest also offers degrees in humanities, languages, liberal studies, sciences, and sustainability studies.

82% Graduation rate: 32%

32% Avg. annual net price: $6,363

$6,363 Student body population: 3,460

3,460 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 16

16 Number of online master's degrees: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 450-550; math 440-540

Critical reading 450-550; math 440-540 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana University Northwest is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Bethel University

Mishawaka, Indiana



About the school: Online degree options at Bethel University include Christian and career-focused fields of study like behavioral and social science, business, education, Christian leadership, and ministry. Bethel is affiliated with the Missionary Church.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Avg. annual net price: $18,542

$18,542 Student body population: 1,339

1,339 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degrees: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous (some programs may have in-person requirements)

Accreditation: Bethel University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Huntington University

Huntington, Indiana



About the school: Huntington University's online programs follow a flexible, five-week format geared to adult learners pursuing their degrees in business, counseling, social work, and more. HU was founded by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ.

78% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $21,825

$21,825 Student body population: 1,350

1,350 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Six

Six Number of online master's degrees: Three

Three Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-610; math 490-590

Critical reading 480-610; math 490-590 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Huntington University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Indiana University Kokomo

Kokomo, Indiana



About the school: Online bachelor's degree programs at Indiana University Kokomo include applied science, digital media and storytelling, and medical imaging technology. IU Kokomo also offers online master's in fields like criminal justice and public safety and educational technology for learning.

Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 41%

41% Avg. annual net price: $10,703

$10,703 Student body population: 2,995

2,995 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 12

12 Number of online master's degrees: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer, 2.0; otherwise, program-specific

Undergraduate transfer, 2.0; otherwise, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Indiana University Kokomo is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Trine University

Angola, Indiana



About the school: Trine University gears its online degree programs to working adults and offers textbooks and students' first course free of charge. Professionally focused fields of study follow eight-week schedules.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Avg. annual net price: $25,028

$25,028 Student body population: 4,024

4,024 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 15

15 Number of online master's degrees: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-600; math 510-610

Critical reading 500-600; math 510-610 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Trine University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Indiana University South Bend

South Bend, Indiana



About the school: Indiana University South Bend's Center for Online Education offers bachelor's and master's degree programs in business, education, health, humanities, and STEM fields.

87% Graduation rate: 34%

34% Avg. annual net price: $9,646

$9,646 Student body population: 4,449

4,449 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 13

13 Number of online master's degrees: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 470-580; math 460-560

Critical reading 470-580; math 460-560 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana University South Bend is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Indiana Wesleyan University

Marion, Indiana



About the school: Affiliated with the Wesleyan Church, Indiana Wesleyan University offers distance learners a free online course trial and numerous financing choices. IWU serves working adults with the option to take one course at a time.

Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $21,204

$21,204 Student body population: 2,862

2,862 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 11

11 Number of online master's degrees: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 500-590

Critical reading 510-610; math 500-590 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

We hope this overview of our selected top online colleges in Indiana inspires you to dig deeper and research the schools that interest you.

Other helpful resources include our picks for the best online colleges nationwide and our list of 10 programs that allow you to start online college today.