Home Education

Best online colleges in Indiana 2022

From public Indiana University campuses to schools with religious affiliations, online colleges in Indiana offer flexible degree programs for everyone.
Written by Maura Deering on
Online colleges in Indiana offer undergraduate and graduate students a range of choices. You can enjoy flexible course delivery, career-focused degrees, and traditional academic fields of study. Many schools design their programs specifically for working adults.

Distance education can prepare learners to find employment or advance their careers in Indiana's top industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, agriculture bioscience, life sciences, logistics and transportation, and technology.

Whether you're looking for bachelor's or master's degrees, our school rankings can launch your search for the right program.

Top 5 online schools in Indiana: Quick facts

College

School stats

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN

  • Acceptance rate: 79% 
  • Graduation rate: 51%
  • Nearly 8,000 online students
  • Monthly online info sessions for prospective students

Grace College and Seminary
Winona Lake, IN

  • Acceptance rate: 75% 
  • Graduation rate: 72% 
  • Bachelor's completion programs
  • Charis Fellowship affiliation

Ball State University
Muncie, IN

  • Acceptance rate: 87% 
  • Graduation rate: 61%
  • SAT scores not required
  • Nearly 40 online bachelor's and master's degrees

Indiana University Northwest
Gary, IN

  • Acceptance rate: 82% 
  • Graduation rate: 32%
  • Affordable tuition
  • 30+ online bachelor's and master's degrees

Bethel University
Mishawaka, IN

  • Acceptance rate: 93% 
  • Graduation rate: 66%
  • Six start dates per year for most programs
  • Missionary Church affiliation

The 10 best online colleges in Indiana

You can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology to provide objective, accurate, and up-to-date information. 

Colleges and universities cannot pay for inclusion on our rankings lists. We do our own research, apply rigorous editing and fact-checking, and evaluate metrics including academic quality, affordability, and number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.  

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana

About the school: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis combined the Indianapolis campuses of IU and Purdue. Now a large research university, IUPIU serves distance learners with programs in business, education, healthcare, IT, and more.

  • Acceptance rate: 79% 
  • Graduation rate: 51% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $12,416
  • Student body population: 27,690    
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: 13
  • Number of online master's degrees: 16
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-600; math 500-590
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific  
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Grace College and Seminary
Winona Lake, Indiana

About the school: Evangelical Christian Grace College and Seminary offers online degree programs in ministry studies and leadership, business and management, education, and human services.

  • Acceptance rate: 75% 
  • Graduation rate: 72% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $20,060 
  • Student body population: 1,919   
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: Four 
  • Number of online master's degrees: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-620; math 520-610
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific  
  • Course delivery method:  Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Grace College and Seminary is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Ball State University
Muncie, Indiana

About the school: Ball State University's distance learning options include full- and part-time degree programs for undergraduate and graduate students. Instruction is primarily asynchronous, but some programs may have some on-campus requirements.

  • Acceptance rate: 87% 
  • Graduation rate: 61% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $14,765
  • Student body population: 20,319    
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: 12
  • Number of online master's degrees:  25
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.5; transfer, 2.0; graduate, 2.75 
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Ball State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Indiana University Northwest
Gary, Indiana

About the school: Indiana University Northwest's professional online programs include business, education, healthcare, and IT. IU Northwest also offers degrees in humanities, languages, liberal studies, sciences, and sustainability studies.

Accreditation: Indiana University Northwest is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Bethel University
Mishawaka, Indiana

About the school: Online degree options at Bethel University include Christian and career-focused fields of study like behavioral and social science, business, education, Christian leadership, and ministry. Bethel is affiliated with the Missionary Church.

  • Acceptance rate: 93% 
  • Graduation rate: 66% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $18,542
  • Student body population: 1,339   
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight 
  • Number of online master's degrees: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous (some programs may have in-person requirements)

Accreditation: Bethel University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Huntington University
Huntington, Indiana

About the school: Huntington University's online programs follow a flexible, five-week format geared to adult learners pursuing their degrees in business, counseling, social work, and more. HU was founded by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ.

Accreditation: Huntington University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Indiana University Kokomo
Kokomo, Indiana

About the school: Online bachelor's degree programs at Indiana University Kokomo include applied science, digital media and storytelling, and medical imaging technology. IU Kokomo also offers online master's in fields like criminal justice and public safety and educational technology for learning.

  • Acceptance rate: 83% 
  • Graduation rate: 41% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $10,703 
  • Student body population: 2,995   
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: 12 
  • Number of online master's degrees: 12
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer, 2.0; otherwise, program-specific  
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous 

Accreditation: Indiana University Kokomo is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Trine University
Angola, Indiana

About the school: Trine University gears its online degree programs to working adults and offers textbooks and students' first course free of charge. Professionally focused fields of study follow eight-week schedules.

  • Acceptance rate: 79% 
  • Graduation rate: 60% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $25,028 
  • Student body population: 4,024   
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: 15 
  • Number of online master's degrees: Six
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-600; math 510-610
  • Minimum GPA: N/A  
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous 

Accreditation: Trine University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Indiana University South Bend
South Bend, Indiana

About the school: Indiana University South Bend's Center for Online Education offers bachelor's and master's degree programs in business, education, health, humanities, and STEM fields.  

Accreditation: Indiana University South Bend is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Indiana Wesleyan University
Marion, Indiana

About the school: Affiliated with the Wesleyan Church, Indiana Wesleyan University offers distance learners a free online course trial and numerous financing choices. IWU serves working adults with the option to take one course at a time.

  • Acceptance rate: 91% 
  • Graduation rate: 65% 
  • Avg. annual net price: $21,204
  • Student body population: 2,862   
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1 
  • Number of online bachelor's degrees: 11 
  • Number of online master's degrees: 11
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 500-590
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific  
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

We hope this overview of our selected top online colleges in Indiana inspires you to dig deeper and research the schools that interest you. 

Other helpful resources include our picks for the best online colleges nationwide and our list of 10 programs that allow you to start online college today

