Best online master's in management 2021: Top picks

In a master's in management program, students learn to administer and organize people, resources, and processes within businesses and organizations. A degree in management provides essential training in how to optimize an organization's performance and profits while building communication, technical, and analytics skills.

Managers work as leaders in the manufacturing, service, and information technology industries. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, management positions are projected to grow by 9% from 2020 to 2030, adding more than 900,000 jobs.

Keep reading to see the best online master's in management programs that fit your personal and professional goals.

The best online master's in management degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology takes cost, curricula, reputation, and overall outcome into consideration to create this guide to the best online management master's degrees.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Florida Gainesville, Florida About the program: UF's online master of science in management accommodates students with non-business backgrounds through 32 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 37%

37% Graduation rate: 87%

87% Avg. annual net price: $6,302

$6,302 Years to completion: One

One GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, Illinois About the program: The U of I's online master of science in management allows students to specialize in business value and project management, global business challenges, or business data management and communication. Acceptance rate: 59%

59% Graduation rate: 86%

86% Avg. annual net price: $15,880

$15,880 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. The University of Texas at Dallas Richardson, Texas About the program: UT Dallas's online master of science in management includes 16 specialization options. The program emphasizes managerial and technical expertise through 36 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Avg. annual net price: $15,232

$15,232 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT or GRE (no minimum scores listed)

GMAT or GRE (no minimum scores listed) Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Texas at Dallas is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Purdue University Global West Lafayette, Indiana About the program: Purdue Global's online master's degree in management and leadership includes specializations in seven areas such as human resources and healthcare management. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 33%

33% Avg. annual net price: $27,160

$27,160 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Eight

Eight Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Purdue University Global is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Babson College Babson Park, Massachusetts About the program: Babson's online master's degree in management in advanced entrepreneurial leadership trains mid-career professionals to become corporate innovators. Acceptance rate: 26%

26% Graduation rate: 92%

92% Avg. annual net price: 34,606

34,606 Years to completion: Two

Two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Babson College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

6. The University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, Alabama About the program: UA's online management master's degree emphasizes global business, alongside management, fundamentals through 30 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $22,597

$22,597 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT (minimum score: 500)/GRE (minimum score: 300)

GMAT (minimum score: 500)/GRE (minimum score: 300) Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Alabama is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Southeast Missouri State University Cape Girardeau, Missouri About the program: SEMO's online management master's degree integrates an optional internship into the 30-credit-hour curriculum to provide learners with hands-on learning opportunities. Acceptance rate: 86%

86% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $12,774

$12,774 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GRE/GMAT/LSAT/MCAT (no minimum scores given)

GRE/GMAT/LSAT/MCAT (no minimum scores given) Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Southeast Missouri State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Ohio University Athens, Ohio About the program: As part of OU's online management degree, students complete coursework for a management and leadership certificate alongside classes for two additional certificates. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $22,906

$22,906 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Ohio University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Texas A&M University-Commerce Commerce, Texas About the program: As part of TAMUC's online master's degree in management, learners have the option to complete one of 10 minors—including business analytics and cyber security—or one of five certificates. Acceptance rate: 43%

43% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $13,017

$13,017 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Texas A&M University-Commerce is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Towson University Towson, Maryland About the program: TU's hybrid master's degree in communication management emphasizes public relations and strategic management and includes thesis and non-thesis options. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $18,233

$18,233 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Towson University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

11. West Chester University of Pennsylvania West Chester, Pennsylvania About the program: WCU's online master's degree in human resource management aligns with the curriculum standards established by the Society for Human Resource Management. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $22,495

$22,495 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT (no minimum score listed)

GMAT (no minimum score listed) Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: West Chester University of Pennsylvania is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

12. Abilene Christian University Abilene, Texas About the program: ACU's online master's degree in management incorporates Christian teachings into its 30-credit-hour curriculum. Students can specialize in one of five concentration areas, including business analytics and healthcare management. Acceptance rate: 61%

61% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $26,809

$26,809 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Abilene Christian University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

13. California Lutheran University Thousand Oaks, California About the program: Cal Lutheran's online master's degree in management includes a curriculum influenced by Lutheran values and traditions. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $26,489

$26,489 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT (no minimum score listed)

GMAT (no minimum score listed) Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: California Lutheran University is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

14. George Washington University Washington, District of Columbia About the program: Once students complete core coursework in GW's online management master's degree, they choose from 25 graduate certificate options, such as accountancy and hospitality management, to complete the program. Acceptance rate: 41%

41% Graduation rate: 82%

82% Avg. annual net price: $33,719

$33,719 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: George Washington University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

15. Wichita State University Wichita, Kansas About the program: WSU's online graduate human resource management program allows learners to choose from core and elective coursework or complete graduate certificates in human resource management skills and human resource management decision making. to earn a degree. Acceptance rate: 92%

92% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $14,382

$14,382 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Wichita State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

16. Tarleton State University Stephenville, Texas About the program: With thesis and non-thesis tracks available, Tarleton's online master's degree in management provides students opportunities to specialize in one of eight concentration areas, including executive communications, human resource management, and recreation and sports. Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $18,979

$18,979 Years to completion: One

One GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Tarleton State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association on Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

17. Kettering University Flint, Michigan About the program: Kettering's online operations management degree allows learners to earn concomitant graduate certificates in global leadership, healthcare management, operations management, or supply chain management. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $37,518

$37,518 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Eight

Eight Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Kettering University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

18. Chadron State College Chadron, Nebraska About the program: CSC's online organizational management master's degree includes three focus track options. Students can specialize in human services, natural resources, or sports management. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $14,268

$14,268 Years to completion: One to three

One to three GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Chadron State Colleges is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

19. Lamar University Beaufort, Texas About the program: Designed to meet the FranklinCoveyⓇ principles of leadership, LU's online master of business administration in management degree includes 30 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 38%

38% Avg. annual net price: $12,311

$12,311 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT (minimum score: 1,000)

GMAT (minimum score: 1,000) Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Lamar University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

20. Dallas Baptist University Dallas, Texas About the program: DBU's online management master's program includes a Christ-centered curriculum with degree specialization options in five concentration areas. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $26,287

$26,287 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

21. Stevens Institute of Technology Hoboken, New Jersey About the program: As part of Steven's online management master's degree, learners complete elective coursework in a technical area or complete a consulting capstone project. Acceptance rate: 40%

40% Graduation rate: 83%

83% Avg. annual net price: $37,588

$37,588 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GRE/GMAT required for full-time students

GRE/GMAT required for full-time students Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Stevens Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

22. Russell Sage College Troy, New York About the program: Sage's online master's degree in organization management emphasizes critical thinking, administrative organization and behavior, and management control through 30 credit hours of coursework. Students can specialize in public administration. Acceptance rate: 85%

Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $23,337

$23,337 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Russell Sage College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

23. Marquette University Milwaukee, Wisconsin About the program: In accordance with its Jesuit foundations, Marquette's online master's master's degree builds holistic skills based in data-driven, ethical, and context-based decision making. Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 79%

79% Avg. annual net price: $29,756

$29,756 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT/GRE (no minimum scores listed)

GMAT/GRE (no minimum scores listed) Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Marquette University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

24. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: WGU's online management and leadership master's degree culminates in a capstone project during which learners synthesize what they've learned while addressing a real-world management or leadership issue. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49%

49% Avg. annual net price: $9,805

$9,805 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: 12

12 Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

25. Minot State University Minot, North Dakota About the program: MSU's research-oriented online master's degree in management emphasizes management principles and strategies to accommodate the needs of modern businesses and organizations. Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $11,898

$11,898 Years to completion: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GRE if minimum GPA is not met

GRE if minimum GPA is not met Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Minot State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online master's in management degree program

Because management degrees vary significantly in scope and emphasis, they provide opportunities for learners to study specific topics through concentrations that relate to their professional goals.

Management master's degrees include one or two years of coursework and practical requirements. Students explore management fundamentals like business ethics, finance, and human resources through lecture classes, group assignments, and exams. Management programs also integrate research methods, statistics, and data analysis courses. These programs often culminate with internship and capstone requirements.

An online master's degree in management requires dedication, commitment, and active engagement with classmates and instructors. Here's a look at some of the courses you might take in an online master's degree in management.

Master's in management courses

No two management degrees are the same, but there are some classes that remain consistent across management programs. Classes in organizational strategy, project management, finance and budgeting, and quantitative research serve as the backbone of a management master's degree.

Quantitative analysis for managers

Coursework in quantitative analysis trains students to form research questions, conduct data-based research, and assess information using statistical models and tools. Topics include probability, sampling, statistical inference, and risk analysis.

Theory and practice of organizational behavior

By exploring organizational theories in an increasingly global society, theory and practice of organizational behavior coursework provides insight into decision-making and leadership in the marketplace. Topics include organizational ethics, social responsibility, and diversity within organizations.

Fundamentals of project management

A course in the fundamentals of project management guides students through the lifecycle of a project. Learners learn about project development, resource and time management, interpersonal communication, and quality control while carrying out a project from start to finish.

Financial decision making for managers

With an emphasis on accounting and economics, classes in financial decision-making introduce students to concepts like opportunity costs, time and money valuation, and financial analysis. Additional topics include costing procedures, cash flow techniques, and product pricing.

Management degree levels

To enter the field of management, students can earn an undergraduate degree. Individuals who already have a degree can start a graduate program in management, which accommodates learners with work experience and helps them advance their careers.

Associate in management

Length: Two years

Two years Cost: $3,000-$12,000

$3,000-$12,000 Post-grad careers: Office manager, administrative assistant, retail store manager

An associate degree in management includes two years of coursework in business, communication, and information technology. Students learn the basics of accounting, finance, and writing for business while training to use computer software and hardware found in business settings.

With an associate degree in management, learners can pursue entry-level roles in corporate and business offices, marketing and human resource departments, and retail management. A management associate degree also sets the foundation to continue onto a bachelor's degree in management or a related field.

Bachelor's in management

Length: Four years

Four years Cost: $10,000-$80,000

$10,000-$80,000 Post-grad careers: Sales manager, finance manager, business analyst

Through four years of general education and major coursework, a management major learns the fundamentals of accounting, economic, business ethics, and data analytics. If students pursue a bachelor of science in management, the program will emphasize the technological aspects of management. A bachelor of arts integrates more humanities coursework in the curriculum.

Many bachelor's degrees in management allow learners to choose a specialization such as finance, supply chain management, agribusiness, or entrepreneurship. At the end of a management degree, students often complete an internship and capstone requirement.

Master's in management

Length: Two years

Two years Cost: $8,000-$$100,000

$8,000-$$100,000 Post-grad careers: Business development manager, senior project manager, management consultant

A master's in management program includes two years of coursework. Whether students pursue a master of science or a master of arts in management, they complete coursework in topics such as organizational behavior, data analysis, finance, and project management.

A master's degree in management often provides specialization options for students. Areas of emphasis include marketing, business administration, healthcare, and information technology.

With a management master's degree, individuals can pursue administrative, executive, and leadership roles in business, manufacturing, education, and information services.

Doctorate in management

Length: Three to five years

Three to five years Cost: $30,000-$120,000

$30,000-$120,000 Post-grad careers: Chief executive officer, management professor, management researcher

A doctorate in management trains students to explore practical aspects of management through theoretical and data-driven analysis. Students learn to address and remedy managerial challenges and issues through case studies, collaborative projects, and seminars.

After completion of comprehensive exams, learners advance to the final stage of a doctorate in management program. This involves in-depth research on a specific question or issue of management and the production of a dissertation.

In conclusion

Managers lead people and organizations, allocate resources and services, and drive innovation in organizations and companies around the world. If a master's in management sounds like a degree for you, check out the schools on this page to find out more.