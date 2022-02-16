Best online MBA degrees in 2022: Top picks

Online MBA programs train students to lead in business environments. Students in these advanced programs learn accounting, finance, and management while simultaneously exploring organizational structure and business ethics.
Because business skills apply across industries and organizations, online MBA programs serve individuals working in diverse fields such as healthcare, information technology, manufacturing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, management occupations are projected to grow 9% to 2030, adding more than 900,000 positions.
We gathered the best online MBAs to help you decide which program will best meet your needs and facilitate your path to professional success.
Top 5 online schools for MBAs
College
Program stats
How much?
Gainesville, FL
Per credit hour
$530.70 in-state
$1,255.30 out-of-state
Application fee: $30
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC
Per credit hour
$586.23 in-state
$1,602.45 out-of-state
Application fee: $95
Florida International University
Miami, FL
Per credit hour: $1,000
Application fee: $30
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, IL
Per credit hour: $307
Application fee: $70
Salt Lake City, UT
Per credit hour: $1,300
Application fee: $55
The best online MBA degrees
The programs below have been assessed using ZDNet's ranking methodology. Through thorough assessment and consideration of numerous factors, ZDNet provides a comprehensive look at the best online MBAs available.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Florida
Gainesville, Florida
About the program: UF offers two online MBA programs. UF's one-year online MBA includes 32 credit hours of coursework, while the two-year program integrates 45 credit hours of content into the degree.
- Acceptance rate: 37%
- Graduation rate: 87%
- Avg. annual net price: $6,302
- Time to completion: 16 months (accelerated), two years (traditional)
- GRE/GMAT: GMAT required; average 580 GMAT for admitted students
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Synchronous
2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
About the program: UNC Chapel Hill's online MBA includes five specialization options. Learners take part in two in-person Summits as part of the program.
- Acceptance rate: 23%
- Graduation rate: 91%
- Avg. annual net price: $12,352
- Time to completion: 18-36 months
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Four
- Course delivery method: Synchronous
3. Florida International University
Miami, Florida
About the program: FIU's online MBA accommodates business professionals with 10 degree specializations and three pacing tracks. Students complete 42 credit hours of core and concentration coursework.
- Acceptance rate: 58%
- Graduation rate: 64%
- Avg. annual net price: $7,296
- Time to completion: 18-33 months
- GRE/GMAT: Optional; minimum score not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Five
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
4. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, Illinois
About the program: Students complete coursework from six specialization areas alongside core topics as part of Illinois's 72-credit-hour online MBA program.
- Acceptance rate: 59%
- Graduation rate: 86%
- Avg. annual net price: $15,880
- Time to completion: 2-3 years
- GRE/GMAT: Optional; minimum score not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Five
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
5. University of Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah
About the program: The U's online MBA includes 48 credit hours of coursework and one three-day on-campus residency. Students can choose to go on an international trip as an elective in this program.
- Acceptance rate: 59%
- Graduation rate: 86%
- Avg. annual net price: $15,880
- Time to completion: 24-26 months
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Synchronous
6. The University of Texas at Dallas
Dallas, Texas
About the program: UT Dallas's online MBA includes 15 specialization options. Students complete 53 credit hours of coursework. Additional dual-degree paths and certificate programs are available.
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Graduation rate: 69%
- Avg. annual net price: $15,232
- Time to completion: 21-36 months
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
7. University of Maryland, College Park
College Park, Maryland
About the program: Two residency requirements accompany foundation and global business coursework in UMD's online MBA program. Students can specialize in one of six career-focused areas.
- Acceptance rate: 44%
- Graduation rate: 83%
- Avg. annual net price: $19,045
- Time to completion: Two years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
8. Purdue University
West Lafayette, Indiana
About the program: Purdue's online MBA includes 60-76 credit hours of coursework. Students can specialize in one of seven specialization areas.
- Acceptance rate: 60%
- Graduation rate: 73%
- Avg. annual net price: $13,986
- Time to completion: Two years or less
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Eight
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
9. University of Wisconsin La Crosse
La Crosse, Wisconsin
About the program: UW-La Crosse's online MBA integrates business essentials coursework with core and elective classes through a comprehensive 36-credit-hour curriculum.
- Acceptance rate: 73%
- Graduation rate: 69%
- Avg. annual net price: $14,580
- Time to completion: Two to three years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum 475 GMAT
- Minimum GPA: 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
10. Clemson University
Clemson, South Carolina
About the program: Clemson's online MBA emphasizes managerial fundamentals and executive leadership. Students complete 49 credit hours of coursework, with additional certificate programs and study abroad opportunities available.
- Acceptance rate: 51%
- Graduation rate: 81%
- Avg. annual net price: $20,008
- Time to completion: Two
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
11. University of Miami
Coral Gables, Florida
About the program: With an emphasis on international business, students complete 42 credit hours of coursework in UM's online MBA. The program includes two immersion requirements.
- Acceptance rate: 27%
- Graduation rate: 83%
- Avg. annual net price: $46.949
- Time to completion: 20-24 months
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Synchronous
12. Louisiana State University and A&M College
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
About the program: LSU's online MBA includes 36 credit hours of coursework. Students can specialize in data analytics, emerging technology, or healthcare management.
- Acceptance rate: 75%
- Graduation rate: 68%
- Avg. annual net price: $15,465
- Time to completion: 18-36 months
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Six
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
13. Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, Maryland
About the program: Johns Hopkins's flexible MBA allows learners to complete courses online, on campus, or both. Students have options to earn up to three specializations and must take part in one course with a residency requirement.
- Acceptance rate: 11%
- Graduation rate: 92%
- Avg. annual net price: $29,342
- Time to completion: Under three years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
14. Rice University
Houston, Texas
About the program: Rice's online MBA builds managerial and leadership skills through 54 credit hours of coursework. Students choose elective classes from seven career and industry-focused areas.
- Acceptance rate: 9%
- Graduation rate: 93%
- Avg. annual net price: $16,000
- Time to completion: Two years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Four
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
15. University of Mississippi
University, Mississippi
About the program: Through 36 credit hours of comprehensive coursework, Ole Miss's online MBA emphasizes interpersonal, entrepreneurial, communication, and leadership skills.
- Acceptance rate: 88%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Avg. annual net price: $14,916
- Time to completion: Two years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum 500 GMAT
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
16. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Edinburgh, Texas
About the program: UTRGV's accelerated online MBA explores advanced business functions and concepts through 36 credit hours of coursework.
- Acceptance rate: 80%
- Graduation rate: 52%
- Avg. annual net price: $4,514
- Time to completion: One year, accelerated format
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Five
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
17. University of Nebraska Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska
About the program: With six specializations available, UNL's online MBA includes 48 credit hours of coursework. Core classes emphasize analytical and strategic thinking in the business world.
- Acceptance rate: 78%
- Graduation rate: 68%
- Avg. annual net price: $17,208
- Time to completion: 18-36 months
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); recommended minimum 600 GMAT
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
18. William & Mary
Williamsburg, Virginia
About the program: W&M's online MBA includes 49 credit hours of coursework and one on-campus residency requirement. Students have an option to earn an additional business analytics certificate.
- Acceptance rate: 38%
- Graduation rate: 92%
- Avg. annual net price: $19,800
- Time to completion: Two years
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery method: Synchronous
19. Auburn University
Auburn, Alabama
About the program: Auburn's online MBA integrates core classes with extensive elective offerings. Students can choose to focus on an aspect of business such as business analytics, finance, or information systems.
- Acceptance rate: 81%
- Graduation rate: 76%
- Avg. annual net price: $24,104
- Time to completion: 31 months
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
20. Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma
About the program: OSU's online MBA includes an optional specialization in business sustainability. Students complete 33 credit hours, including a three-part professional development sequence.
- Acceptance rate: 70%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Avg. annual net price: $14,648
- Time to completion: One year
- GRE/GMAT: Required; minimum not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
21. University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina
About the program: Alongside a comprehensive general online MBA, UNCW offers online MBAs in 10 specialized areas. Core coursework emphasizes critical thinking and responsible leadership in business.
- Acceptance rate: 65%
- Graduation rate: 73%
- Avg. annual net price: $19,055
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum 500 GMAT
- Minimum GPA: 3.2
- Enrollment periods per year: Six
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
22. Babson College
Wellesley, Massachusetts
About the program: Babson's online MBA allows students to take part in online activities, weekend intensives, and study-abroad opportunities. Learners have seven degree concentration options.
- Acceptance rate: 26%
- Graduation rate: 92%
- Avg. annual net price: $34,606
- Time to completion: 18-36 months
- GRE/GMAT: Optional
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Five
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
23. Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton, Florida
About the program: FAU's online MBA provides learners with 10 specialization options. With a waiver for foundation requirements, learners complete 40 credit hours of coursework.
- Acceptance rate: 63%
- Graduation rate: 61%
- Avg. annual net price: $10,186
- Time to completion: 16-23 months
- GRE/GMAT: Waived for Spring 2022; recommended minimum 500 GMAT
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
24. Texas Tech University
Lubbock, Texas
About the program: TTU's 42-credit-hour online MBA includes three optional concentrations. Upon graduation, students earn a certification as a Microsoft Office Excel Specialist.
- Acceptance rate: 69%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Avg. annual net price: $17,571
- Time to completion: One to six years
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); no minimum
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
25. University of Wisconsin Eau Claire
Eau Claire, Wisconsin
About the program: UWEC's online MBA combines coursework in business essentials, leadership and decision-making fundamentals, and elective topics. Students complete 36 credit hours of coursework.
- Acceptance rate: 82%
- Graduation rate: 65%
- Avg. annual net price: $16,020
- Time to completion: Two years or less
- GRE/GMAT: Required (waivers available); minimum 475 GMAT
- Minimum GPA: 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Insights from an MBA graduate
Blaine Thiederman is a certified financial planner and the founder and principal advisor at Progress Wealth Management. Progress Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm in Arvada, Colorado specializing in serving high-earning professionals in the West Denver area.
ZDNet: What were the greatest takeaways from your MBA that helped you to be successful in your career?
Blaine Thiederman: I recently started my own wealth management firm targeting high-earning professionals in Arvada, Colorado. Understanding everything that's required to start a business from the ground up (at least from a high level) has been immensely valuable to me. Without my MBA, I'm confident I wouldn't have been anywhere near as well-prepared.
In addition, for companies that have employed me prior, my MBA has helped me to think differently than my peers who had less "business" focused backgrounds. The result of this is that I've been able to grow my organizations in ways to better serve our target client.
ZDNet: What misconceptions do people have about this degree, and what would you tell them?
BT: The biggest misconception people have about MBAs is that getting one is the golden ticket to a great career (it's not). It's a great step in the right direction, but it doesn't prove you have specialized expertise. What should take priority over an MBA is first getting the highly regarded professional designation (CPA, CFP, PMP, CFA, etc.), licenses necessary and valuable experience. After getting these, pursue your MBA. By following this path, you'll be able to prove you're an expert and get the most out of your MBA and get paid a healthy salary.
ZDNet: What was the most challenging, rigorous course you took in your MBA program?
BT: Forensic accounting. It required roughly 4-6 hours of reading per week, in addition to a four-page paper. It was not an easy task at all.
ZDNet: What advice would you give to students who are about to start this course?
BT: First, verify it's worth it. If you look at job postings for the jobs you seek to attain later in your career and find that none say "MBA preferred," you should reconsider. Not only are MBAs expensive, but for some careers, they have no value. For others, they're immensely valuable.
In addition, if you can find a company to pay for your MBA for you and you're able to do the MBA part-time while you're employed, not only can it be more affordable but also more valuable because you get more experience while you're going to school.
ZDNet: What would you recommend that students do in addition to their MBA program, in order to stand out to employers?
BT: Most careers these days have professional designations and licenses that are particularly valuable.
Find the designation that your industry values most and get it. Remember, the harder it is, the easier it is for you to differentiate yourself compared to your competition, and, in doing so, prove you're worth a higher salary. An MBA is much more general than these designations so, while valuable, it doesn't prove niche specialization in your profession.
What to expect in an online MBA degree program
Designed to enhance existing business knowledge, an online MBA builds managerial and leadership skills. When it comes to what to expect in business school, students complete individual assignments and group projects alike. Core, elective, and specialized coursework accompanies a capstone requirement.
MBA courses
Coursework varies by program, but MBA courses generally emphasize business fundamentals like accounting, finance, and management. Students explore organizational structures, strategic thinking, and leadership as they relate to business environments.
Business administration degree levels
Students have options to earn business administration degrees at undergraduate and graduate levels. Each business degree has unique outcomes and accommodates different needs and goals.
Associate and bachelor's degrees including introductory coursework and lead to entry-level business positions. Master's degrees and doctorates dive deeper into specific aspects of business, giving learners opportunities to move into advanced business roles.
Associate in business administration
Length: Two years
Cost: $200-$700 per credit
Post-grad careers: Administrative assistant, customer service representative, sales manager
A business administration associate degree introduces students to business concepts and principles. Students study business communications, information systems, and economics through roughly 60 credit hours of coursework.
With an associate degree in business administration, learners have the knowledge and skills needed for entry-level roles across industries and organizations. An associate degree in business administration also allows students to continue onto a bachelor's degree in business or related field.
Bachelor's in business administration
Length: 4 years
Cost: $300-$1,000 per credit
Post-grad careers: Project manager, human resource specialist, business analyst
Most bachelor's degrees in business administration include 120 credit hours of coursework and experiential learning requirements. The comprehensive nature of business administration bachelor's degree prepares students for careers with private, public, and government organizations and across industrial sectors.
Students complete general education classes alongside courses in business topics like accounting, finance, marketing, and management. Additional business courses explore human resources, international business, information technology, and project management.
Master's in business administration
Length: 2 years
Cost: $300-$1,200 per credit
Post-grad careers: Senior business analyst, marketing director, financial manager
A master's degree in business administration builds on existing knowledge and skills and fosters managerial abilities. What to expect from business school varies by program, but many master's degrees in business administration allow learners to specialize in areas such as healthcare, international business, or entrepreneurship.
Master's degrees in business administration integrate individuals and collaborative assignments and projects. As part of a business administration master's degree, students may need to complete an internship or practical requirement. Working professionals often benefit from opportunities to do so at their current place of employment.
Doctorate in business administration
Length: 3-8 years
Cost: $300-$1,200 per credit
Post-grad careers: University professor, chief executive officer, entrepreneur
There are two types of business administration doctorates. A doctorate of business administration focuses on business theory and knowledge, training students to apply it to the business world. A Ph.D. in business administration emphasizes research, ideal for individuals who want to work in academia and research.
Coursework prepares learners to undertake an advanced project related to a specific aspect or issue within the business world. A Ph.D. in business administration culminates with a dissertation, while other business doctorates integrate projects and practical requirements.
In conclusion
The top online MBAs vary in format, content, and outcomes, making it essential to choose a degree that meets your needs. Finding the right degree can set you on the path to a lucrative, rewarding career as a business leader.
Join Discussion for: Best online MBA degrees in 2022: Top picks